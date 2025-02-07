Exciting regattas, spectacular manoeuvres and many thrilling moments - the third race of the SailGP season is on the program this weekend in Sydney. You can follow the action live on blue Zoom and blue News.
SailGP - the most exciting regatta series in the world
- Adrenaline-filled races, legendary locations, rival national teams and record-breaking speeds. SailGP is the most exciting competition on the water - powered by nature.
- Here, the best sailors in the world battle it out on high-tech catamarans that fly over the water with foils and fixed wings, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h. Each race lasts a maximum of 15 minutes - pure excitement! The 24/25 season takes the teams across four continents to 14 spectacular venues.
- Including Switzerland! The Swiss SailGP team will also be competing this season - and for the first time ever, a race will be held in Switzerland: The SailGP is coming to Lake Geneva on September 21 and 22.
- blue Zoom shows all races and TV magazines about the SailGP. Here you can find all information and highlights of the SailGP.
The third race of the SailGP in Sidney
The Emirates Great Britain team takes victory ahead of Canada and Australia. Switzerland finishes in 5th place. The race continues in Los Angeles on March 15 and 16.
The second race of the SailGP
The Swiss team finished the races in Auckland in 7th place, followed by a 9th place in Dubai. The next chance to do even better is in Sydney, the third stop of the SailGP.
You can watch the Sydney races live on stream from 5am on Friday night and Saturday night. (See below) On blue Zoom you can also watch the races on Sunday in front of the TV or in the stream. From 2.20 pm you can see the pictures of the 1st race day, at 4.30 pm it continues with the 2nd race day.
The complete race calendar
- November 23/24, 2024 | Race #1 | Dubai
- January 18/19, 2025 | Race #2 | Auckland
- February 8/9, 2025 | Race #3 | Sydney
- March 15/16, 2025 | Race #4 | Los Angeles
- March 22/23, 2025 | Race #5 | San Francisco
- May 3-4, 2025 | Race #6 | Rio de Janeiro
- June 7/8, 2025 | Race #7 | New York
- July 19/20, 2025 | Race #8 | Portsmouth
- August 16/17, 2025 | Race #9 | Sassnitz
- September 6/7, 2025 | Race #10 | Taranto
- September 21/22, 2025 | Race #11 | Geneva
- October 4/5, 2025 | Race #12 | Andalucía - Cádiz
- November 7/8, 2025 | Race #13 | Middle East
- November 29/30, 2025 | Race #14 | Abu Dhabi
Highlights and rankings of the previous races
Race #2 | Auckland
Ranking list from Auckland
- 1st Australia
- 2. Spain
- 3rd United Arab Emirates/United Kingdom
- 7th Switzerland
Race #1 | Dubai
Ranking of Dubai
- 1st New Zealand
- 2nd Emirates GBR
- 3RD USA
- 9th Switzerland