Billie Jean King Cup Switzerland in qualifying group with Poland and Ukraine

SDA

23.1.2025 - 21:41

The Swiss women's tennis team wants to return to the final tournament in 2025
The Swiss women's tennis team wants to return to the final tournament in 2025
Keystone

The Swiss women's tennis team will face Poland and Ukraine in the qualifying round of the Billie Jean King Cup. This is the result of the draw on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA

23.01.2025, 21:41

23.01.2025, 22:13

The matches in the group of three will be played in Poland in the week of April 7, 2025. Only the winners of the six qualifying groups will qualify for the final tournament, which will be held in Shenzhen in south-eastern China in 2025 and the following two years. Defending champions Italy and host nation China are seeded in the eight-nation field.

