Belinda Bencic is already in enviable early form. Keystone

Switzerland is through to the semi-finals of the United Cup in Australia. Belinda Bencic also wins both the singles and the mixed doubles with Jakub Paul in her 2:1 victory against Argentina.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Belinda Bencic (WTA 11) had no problems in her first match against Solana Sierra (WTA 66). Thanks to her 6:2, 6:2 win against the 21-year-old from Mar del Plata, the Olympic champion did not lose a set in her third singles match in this mixed competition either. The two rounds followed the same pattern. Bencic managed two service breaks both times, both at 2:1 and 5:2.

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 156) had a lot more work to do once again after his two games over the full distance. In the end, however, he was not rewarded for his efforts, as he had been on Sunday against the Italian Flavio Cobolli. The Vaud native lost 5:7, 4:6 to Sebastian Baez (ATP 43), whom he had never played before.

Wawrinka was beaten for the second time in his third singles appearance, whereas Baez, who is only 1.70 meters tall, won his third match. He had defeated Taylor Fritz (ATP 9) in the encounter with the USA.

In the decisive doubles match, Bencic/Paul beat the Argentinian duo Maria Carlé/Guido Andreozzi with ease (6:3, 6:3).

Bencic, Wawrinka and Co. now have to pack their bags. From Perth on the west coast of Australia, they will travel to the east coast to Sydney, where the semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday. The Swiss team will face Belgium or the Czech Republic.

