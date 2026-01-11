Belinda Bencic puts Switzerland 1-0 ahead at the United Cup Keystone

Switzerland takes a 1-0 lead against Poland in the final of the United Cup in Sydney. Belinda Bencic (WTA 11) surprisingly wins the first match of the day against Iga Swiatek.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Belinda Bencic defeated the world number two Iga Swiatek in three sets 3:6, 6:0 and 6:3, enabling the 28-year-old to pull off an exploit in the final against Poland.

Bencic's absolute dominance in the second set, which she ultimately won outright, was decisive. Bencic also managed to break early on in the deciding set, one that she did not relinquish until the end of the match.

Thanks to Bencic's victory, Stan Wawrinka (ATP 156) now has the chance to secure Switzerland's victory in the final in just his second match. However, the 40-year-old is not the favorite against Hubert Hurkacz (ATP 83). If Wawrinka were to lose, the doubles match would decide the outcome, as it did in the semi-final. Belinda Bencic and Jakub Paul are likely to play against the Polish doubles specialists Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski.