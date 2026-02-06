Jérôme Kym puts Switzerland in the lead Keystone

The Swiss Davis Cup team leads Tunisia 2-0 after the first day in Biel, winning both singles matches.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Jérôme Kym won the opening singles match against Moez Echargui, who is ranked 50 places higher in the world rankings, 7:6 (7:2), 6:4. In the second singles match, Leandro Riedi gave Alaa Trifi, who is ranked 1000 places lower, no chance with a 6:1, 6:0 win.

The 22-year-old from Aargau, Kym, deservedly prevailed against the Tunisian team leader Moez Echargui, who is eleven years his senior. Kym had to fend off three break opportunities in the second set before he managed the only break of the entire match at 5:4. After 113 minutes, Kym converted his second match point.

In the second singles match, Leandro Riedi conceded just one game in less than an hour. In the first set, Trifi won a service game to make it 1:3 after fending off two break points.

Switzerland only needs one more win in the doubles and a maximum of two more singles matches on Saturday to beat Tunisia. Captain Severin Lüthi's team must win two matches this year to return to the World Group.