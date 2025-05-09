For the first time in nine years, the Swiss national ice hockey team loses a World Championship opening game. In Herning, Denmark, the Czech Republic won revenge for last year's final 5:4 after extra time

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The Swiss ice hockey team gets off to a strong start against the Czech Republic. The Swiss took a 2:0 lead before the Czech Republic scored the equalizer shortly before the end of the third period.

In the middle third, it was the world champions who set the pace. The Czech Republic turned the game around and took a 3:2 lead.

An open exchange of blows followed in the final third. The national team came back and even took the lead again. At 4:4, the game went into overtime - with the better end for the Czech Republic, who won 5:4. Show more

The World Championship could not have started any better. After just 94 seconds, ZSC defenceman Christian Marti scored with an artistic shot to take the lead, and in the 18th minute Damien Riat even increased the lead to 2:0 with a follow-up shot. Nevertheless, the Czechs were jubilant in the end. In overtime, with only three field players each, stars David Pastrnak and Roman Cervenka combined to score the winning goal.

In the final period, the Swiss had turned around a 2:3 deficit thanks to goals from World Championship debutant Sandro Schmid in overtime and the outstanding Sven Andrighetto after exactly 49 minutes.

Czech Republic take control of the game in the middle third

In between, the physically strong Czechs had dominated for long stretches. Two penalties at the end of the first period, first against Timo Meier and shortly afterwards against Michael Fora, were at the origin of the turnaround. The world champions did not have to wait long in double overtime and Matej Stransky reduced the deficit before the first break after perfect preparatory work by Roman Cervenka and David Pastrnak. After Stransky, the second Czech Davos striker Filip Zadina also equalized in the 27th minute.

In this phase, the Swiss threatened to fall apart. They were barely able to free themselves from their own zone for several minutes and were therefore unable to make the desired changes, especially as the journey to their own bench is always long in the middle third. Such overlong ice time ended in the 36th minute with Filip Pyrochta making it 2:3.

National team comes back in the final third and squanders the lead

National coach Patrick Fischer obviously found the right words in the second break. His men came out of the dressing room transformed, but were not rewarded with victory in the end. In the end, both teams underlined their ambitions of winning another medal in front of a good 10,000 fans.

Switzerland had never lost a World Cup opening match since 2016, the first year under Fischer. It is also the last time they missed out on the quarter-finals. But it shouldn't come to that this time. The Swiss will play their second of seven group games on Saturday evening against the hosts Denmark.

