For the first time in nine years, the Swiss national ice hockey team loses a World Championship opening game. In Herning, Denmark, the Czech Republic won revenge for last year's final 5:4 after extra time
- The Swiss ice hockey team gets off to a strong start against the Czech Republic. The Swiss took a 2:0 lead before the Czech Republic scored the equalizer shortly before the end of the third period.
- In the middle third, it was the world champions who set the pace. The Czech Republic turned the game around and took a 3:2 lead.
- An open exchange of blows followed in the final third. The national team came back and even took the lead again. At 4:4, the game went into overtime - with the better end for the Czech Republic, who won 5:4.
The World Championship could not have started any better. After just 94 seconds, ZSC defenceman Christian Marti scored with an artistic shot to take the lead, and in the 18th minute Damien Riat even increased the lead to 2:0 with a follow-up shot. Nevertheless, the Czechs were jubilant in the end. In overtime, with only three field players each, stars David Pastrnak and Roman Cervenka combined to score the winning goal.
In the final period, the Swiss had turned around a 2:3 deficit thanks to goals from World Championship debutant Sandro Schmid in overtime and the outstanding Sven Andrighetto after exactly 49 minutes.
Czech Republic take control of the game in the middle third
In between, the physically strong Czechs had dominated for long stretches. Two penalties at the end of the first period, first against Timo Meier and shortly afterwards against Michael Fora, were at the origin of the turnaround. The world champions did not have to wait long in double overtime and Matej Stransky reduced the deficit before the first break after perfect preparatory work by Roman Cervenka and David Pastrnak. After Stransky, the second Czech Davos striker Filip Zadina also equalized in the 27th minute.
In this phase, the Swiss threatened to fall apart. They were barely able to free themselves from their own zone for several minutes and were therefore unable to make the desired changes, especially as the journey to their own bench is always long in the middle third. Such overlong ice time ended in the 36th minute with Filip Pyrochta making it 2:3.
National team comes back in the final third and squanders the lead
National coach Patrick Fischer obviously found the right words in the second break. His men came out of the dressing room transformed, but were not rewarded with victory in the end. In the end, both teams underlined their ambitions of winning another medal in front of a good 10,000 fans.
Switzerland had never lost a World Cup opening match since 2016, the first year under Fischer. It is also the last time they missed out on the quarter-finals. But it shouldn't come to that this time. The Swiss will play their second of seven group games on Saturday evening against the hosts Denmark.
63.
Goal! Czech Republic win after extra time
Cervenka scores the decisive goal to make it 5:4. Switzerland play a great game in their World Cup opener, but are still beaten by the world champions.
61st minute
Extra time is underway
The game continues.
60th minute
Extra time
What a spectacular game! We'll get more of it. Switzerland secure at least a point to open the scoring. Will there be more? We'll find out in the next five minutes.
57th minute
Goal Czech Republic!
The world champions equalize in overtime. Genoni holds Sedlak's first deflection. The puck then bounces off the national team keeper's chest and back onto Sedlak's stick, who scores with his second touch.
56th minute
Powerplay Czech Republic
Malgin bounces the puck over the plexiglass and has to go to the bench for two minutes. Switzerland outnumbered.
53rd minute
Switzerland fails to capitalize on second powerplay
After Switzerland equalizes to 3:3 in the first powerplay, the overtime remains unused at 4:3. The Czech Republic survives the two minutes unscathed.
51st minute
Powerplay Switzerland
The Czech Republic concedes a penalty - the Nati two minutes in overtime.
51st minute
Malgin with the chance
It almost clatters again. Malgin storms towards the Czech keeper and shoots. The puck ends up in Vejmelka's catching hand.
49th minute
Tooooooor Switzerland!
The Nati lead again. Andrighetto joins the list of scorers. After a face-off, Andrighetto gets the puck, shoots and scores.
42nd minute
Toooooor Switzerland!
Sandro Schmid scores the equalizer. Hoffmann plays to Moy. The latter sees Schmid at the far post, who puts his skate down and puts the puck in the net. Powerplay successfully exploited.
41st minute
On we go - with the Swiss powerplay
The players are back. The final period is underway.
40th minute
Break
The Czech Republic dominate the middle third. However, Switzerland is given the opportunity to equalize in the final third. The Nati still have 1:48 minutes of overtime.
40th minute
Powerplay Switzerland
Spacek has to go to the penalty box after a cross-check. Switzerland in overtime.
36th minute
Goal Czech Republic!
The world champions play cat and mouse with the Swiss team and score again. Pyrochta catches Genoni from distance. The Czech lead is more than justified.
32nd minute
Switzerland in possession again
Now the Nati have the puck in their opponents' zone again. Previously, only the Czechs were pressing.
27th minute
Czech Republic goal!
And there's the equalizer. The Czechs combine to make it 2:2. Genoni first holds the shot from distance, but the rebound ends up with the opponent again. Zadina scores.
25th minute
Czech Republic take control of the game
The world champions now show a different face. The Czechs are now much more present in attack. Genoni and Co. are now increasingly challenged with defensive work.
22nd minute
Switzerland complete
The national team survives the short-handed situation and almost scores a shorthander. But the Czech keeper makes a super save. Switzerland still 2:1 in the lead.
21st minute
Let's continue - Switzerland short-handed
Switzerland start the 2nd period with one man less. Switzerland are still short-handed for 93 seconds.
20th minute
Break
The 1st period is over. Switzerland start strongly and hand the world champions the lead on a silver platter shortly before the break. Outnumbered twice, the Nati concede their first goal.
20th minute
Czech Republic score!
The world champions score cold as ice. The Czech Republic strikes in double overtime. Stransky catches Genoni over the pad.
20th minute
Switzerland outnumbered twice
Switzerland concede another penalty shortly before the end of the third period. Fora sits down on the penalty bench next to Meier.
19.
Penalty Switzerland
Meier is sent to the penalty bench, Switzerland two minutes short-handed.
18.
Toooor Switzerland!
First Genoni saves the penalty, a little later Switzerland celebrates another goal. Siegenthalter pushes forward and hits the post. The rebound ends up with Damien Riat, who pushes the disc into the empty goal.
17th minute
Czech Republic penalty - Genoni saves
Christian Marti pulls the emergency brake and causes a penalty. David Pastrnak starts, Genoni holds. The Czech superstar has certainly scored better penalties.
8th minute
Switzerland convincing
The national team makes a strong start. They are stable at the back and are convincing at the front with their penetrating power.
6th minute
No goal!
Bitter for the Nati. The 2:0 does not count. The referees check the goal again and come to the decision: offside.
6th minute
Toooooor Switzerland!
The power line is on the pitch and Sandro Schmid scores for the Nati. Schmid makes a strong tackle and scores.
3rd minute
Toooooor Switzerland!
The Nati take the lead. Christian Marti with the spectacular goal. The ZSC defender takes a left-footed shot from an acute angle and catches the Czech keeper over his shoulder.
1st minute
The game is underway
Here we go with the World Cup.
Can the Nati get revenge?
The defending champions from the Czech Republic will line up with a strong team and thirteen current world champions.
For Switzerland, this is the first of seven group games, with the main aim being to finish in the top four and reach the quarter-finals. Group A will play its matches in Stockholm.