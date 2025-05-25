Switzerland still has to wait for its first World Championship title. In Stockholm, head coach Patrick Fischer's team lost the final against the USA 0:1 after extra time.

Jan Arnet

That is bitter. After 2013, 2018 and 2024, the Swiss also lost out in their fourth World Cup final of the modern era. As expected, the Americans were of a completely different caliber to Austria in the quarter-final (6:0) and Denmark in the semi-final (7:0). They countered with the same intensity and physical robustness as the Swiss.

Just like a year ago in Prague against the host nation Czech Republic, the hard-fought match remained goalless for a long time, this time even going into extra time with three against three field players. The end was brutal, just like a year ago. In the 63rd minute, Tage Thompson shot the Americans into fortune and to their first World Cup title since 1933 (and two Olympic victories) - much to the disappointment of the 12,530 Swedish fans in the sold-out Globen Arena, most of whom were Swiss or sympathetic to the Swiss.

Particularly bitter: It was the first goal conceded by Swiss goalie Leonardo Genoni after three consecutive shutouts. By the end of the third period, he had surpassed Finland's Pekka Rinne's World Championship record of 238 minutes without conceding a goal - no consolation at all in the end.

Coronation still missing

The nervousness on the Swiss side was palpable in view of the great opportunity for their first triumph, even if they did not make any serious mistakes. However, they lacked a little of the ease and precision that had characterized them so much on their way to the final.

The crowning glory of their fantastic development over the last twelve years is still yet to come - this fourth silver is a huge disappointment and also undeserved. However, the Americans' victory was anything but stolen. They had 39-24 shots on goal in the first 60 minutes and confirmed their great performances with victories in the quarter-final against Finland and in the semi-final against Sweden.

No open spaces

While the Swiss had a slight advantage in the opening third, they struggled in the middle period. It took a strong goalie Leonardo Genoni on several occasions to prevent them from falling behind. Neither team made any serious mistakes. Twice on the Swiss side, Michael Fora was at the source of danger with an unfortunate action. In the 26th minute, the lively Chicago youngster Frank Nazar got away from him and caused a penalty, which Genoni saved against Conor Garland. In the 39th minute, Will Smith also failed to beat the strong Zug keeper. There were hardly any Swiss chances.

The Swiss found significantly less free space than in recent games. They had their best chance of the first two periods when Nino Niederreiter failed to get past Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman in two attempts.

The telegram

Switzerland - USA 0:1 (0:0, 0:0, 0:0, 0:1) n.V.

Stockholm. - 12'530 spectators (sold out). - Referees Campbell/Holm (CAN/SWE), Ankerstjerne/Hautamäki (DEN/FIN). - Goal: 63rd Thompson (Cooley, Skjei) 0:1. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes each.

Switzerland: Genoni; Kukan, Siegenthaler; Glauser, Moser; Fora, Marti; Berni; Andrighetto, Malgin, Meier; Fiala, Ambühl, Niederreiter; Bertschy, Schmid, Moy; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Baechler.

USA: Swayman; Werenski, Lacombe; Skjei, Peeke; Vlasic, Kesselring; Buium; Keller, Cooley, Garland; Thompson, Beniers, Nazar; Gauthier, Pinto, Smith; O'Connor, McCarron, Eyssimont; Doan.

Remarks: Switzerland without Hischier (injured), Hofmann, Egli, Aeschlimann (not in the line-up) and Charlin (substitute goalie). 26th Genoni saves penalty from Garland. - Shots: Switzerland 25 (11-9-4-1); USA 40 (11-17-11-1). - Powerplay output: Switzerland 0/2, USA 0/2.