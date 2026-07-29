The Swiss épée fencers were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the team competition at the World Championships in Hong Kong. The Swiss favorites lost to Ukraine 37–39.

When individual world champion Lucas Malcotti was unable to continue due to a foot injury, things went downhill for the Swiss team in the quarterfinals against Ukraine

Yet on Wednesday, the conditions for a Swiss medal in Hong Kong seemed perfect. With Lucas Malcotti from Valais, the Swiss had last weekend’s individual world champion in their ranks. Malcotti also led the Swiss team to the quarterfinals in the team competition with outstanding performances—but injured his foot in the final bout of the round of 16 against China’s Zhang Xinkun. Malcotti was unable to compete against Ukraine.

Without Malcotti, the Ukrainians proved to be the better team. The Swiss did lead 8–5 after two of nine duels, but then fell behind 13–15 and 17–19 (after the sixth duel). Substitute Sven Vineis and Alexis Bayard managed to tie the score once again (23–23). In a wild final duel, however, Ian Hauri was defeated by Roman Switschkar, 14–16.

Malcotti was absent

The absence of world champion Malcotti was noticeable. Against Austria and China in the first two rounds, Malcotti picked up right where he had left off in the singles over the weekend. He finished with a +16 record. By comparison, the other three Swiss players combined for a +5 record over the entire tournament.

And so, in Hong Kong, something happened that hardly anyone would have thought possible after the World Cup season. The Swiss team won three out of five events in the World Cup (along with one second-place finish). After the victory at the “Grand Prix de Berne” in May, national team coach Daniel Jerant said that “it would be a bitter disappointment for me if we didn’t win any medals at the European and World Championships.”

Ukraine stood in the way

That is exactly what has happened now—at least for the team. Both times, Ukraine stood in their way. At the European Championships in France, the Swiss, led by Malcotti, lost the battle for third place to Ukraine, 31–44. In Hong Kong, the Ukrainians proved too strong again in the quarterfinals. Previously in the World Cup, the Swiss had only celebrated victories against Ukraine, most recently with a 40–32 win in the quarterfinals in Fujairah (United Arab Emirates).

The Swiss team’s defeat was all the more bitter because the strongest nations—such as world No. 1 France (against Russia in the round of 16), world No. 3 Italy (against Israel in the round of 16), and world No. 4 Japan (against Great Britain in the group stage) had all been eliminated before the Swiss. The title—or at least a medal—seemed within reach.

Since the Swiss went the furthest among the top nations, it’s possible that they’ll take the lead in the world rankings after the World Championships, despite the disappointment of the tournament. And thanks to Malcotti’s singles title, the World Championships in Hong Kong can be considered a success despite the team’s failure to win a medal.