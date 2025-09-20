Germany wins the first SailGP race in Switzerland on Lake Geneva. The Swiss team led by skipper Sébastien Schneiter impresses with 3rd place in their home race.
Swiss skipper Schneiter: "The atmosphere was crazy"
What Germany skipper Heil says about the victory in Geneva
3rd place for Switzerland - Germany triumphs
Switzerland unfortunately crosses the start line a little too early in the final and therefore receives a penalty that weighs too heavily. Sébastien Schneiter and Switzerland finish in a strong third place in their home race on Lake Geneva, with Germany taking victory ahead of Australia.
2nd place in Race 5: Switzerland is in the final!
In the shortened Race 5, the teams fought an exciting battle for the three places in the final in difficult conditions. Switzerland finishes in a strong second place behind Spain and makes it through to the final of the top 3! Sébastien Schneiter's team will face Australia and Germany.
Swiss team only in 9th place in Race 4
Setback for the Swiss team in the first race on Sunday. Sébastien Schneiter's crew finished in 9th place, dropping back to 6th place in the battle for a place in the final.
Will the Swiss team make it to the final?
The first day of the SailGP stage in Geneva was very successful for the Swiss crew on Saturday. Sébastien Schneiter and Co. are in 3rd place after half of the races. Two more qualifying races will follow on Sunday, after which the three best boats will fight for victory in a final regatta. blue Zoom will broadcast the races live on free TV from 14:00.
The ranking after the first day: Swiss boat on course for the final
After day 1 and three of six races, Switzerland is in third place with 18 points and still has hopes of qualifying for the final of the top three teams. The action continues on Sunday with Race 4 - you can follow the action live on blue Sport from 2pm.
France dominates Race 3 - setback for Switzerland
Team France clearly puts the competition in its place in the third race and takes victory ahead of Canada and Australia. Switzerland suffers a setback and finishes in 8th place in the third race.
Strong 2nd place for the Swiss team in Race 2
After the Swiss team incurred a penalty early on in the second race, helmsman Sébastien Schneiter and his team turned up the heat and rolled up the field from behind. In the end, Switzerland finished in 2nd place, with Australia and Tom Slingsby taking victory in the second race.
Sold-out stands: Numerous sailing fans watch the spectacle in Geneva
New Zealand takes victory in the first race
Perfect start for New Zealand: Peter Burling and his team take victory in the first of six races ahead of Denmark and Great Britain. Switzerland loses a place shortly before the end and finishes in 5th place. Race 2 starts in a few minutes.
Geneva is ready for the big spectacle
Everything is ready in Geneva for the first SailGP race in Switzerland. The F50s, those flying catamarans that defy gravity, are all out on Lake Geneva. The weather seems to be playing along and should allow the show to run smoothly. The show starts at 3.30 pm.
All information about the SailGP can be found here.
The Swiss team is really looking forward to the home race
This is what it feels like on the sailboat
The rapid development of the SailGP
Swiss premiere at the SailGP
SailGP is coming to Geneva for the first time: on Lake Geneva, the high-speed catamarans will compete in thrilling duels at speeds of up to 100 km/h on Saturday and Sunday, while home team Sébastien Schneiter and his new crew want to shine in front of their home crowd - excitement and spectacle are guaranteed when the world's best sailors push themselves to the limit on the only freshwater course of the season.