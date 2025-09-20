  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Sailing spectacle on Lake Geneva Switzerland makes it onto the podium: "The atmosphere was crazy"

Jan Arnet

21.9.2025

Germany wins the first SailGP race in Switzerland on Lake Geneva. The Swiss team led by skipper Sébastien Schneiter impresses with 3rd place in their home race.

21.09.2025, 13:35

21.09.2025, 21:12

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Swiss skipper Schneiter: "The atmosphere was crazy"

  • What Germany skipper Heil says about the victory in Geneva

  • 3rd place for Switzerland - Germany triumphs

    Switzerland unfortunately crosses the start line a little too early in the final and therefore receives a penalty that weighs too heavily. Sébastien Schneiter and Switzerland finish in a strong third place in their home race on Lake Geneva, with Germany taking victory ahead of Australia.

    The final ranking in Geneva: Germany wins ahead of Australia and Switzerland.
    The final ranking in Geneva: Germany wins ahead of Australia and Switzerland.
    Picture: blue

  • 2nd place in Race 5: Switzerland is in the final!

    In the shortened Race 5, the teams fought an exciting battle for the three places in the final in difficult conditions. Switzerland finishes in a strong second place behind Spain and makes it through to the final of the top 3! Sébastien Schneiter's team will face Australia and Germany.

    Sébastien Schneiter and Switzerland go into the final as the leading team.
    Sébastien Schneiter and Switzerland go into the final as the leading team.
    blue

  • Swiss team only in 9th place in Race 4

    Setback for the Swiss team in the first race on Sunday. Sébastien Schneiter's crew finished in 9th place, dropping back to 6th place in the battle for a place in the final.

    The standings after Race 4.
    The standings after Race 4.
    blue

  • Will the Swiss team make it to the final?

    The first day of the SailGP stage in Geneva was very successful for the Swiss crew on Saturday. Sébastien Schneiter and Co. are in 3rd place after half of the races. Two more qualifying races will follow on Sunday, after which the three best boats will fight for victory in a final regatta. blue Zoom will broadcast the races live on free TV from 14:00.

  • The ranking after the first day: Swiss boat on course for the final

    After day 1 and three of six races, Switzerland is in third place with 18 points and still has hopes of qualifying for the final of the top three teams. The action continues on Sunday with Race 4 - you can follow the action live on blue Sport from 2pm.

    The overall rankings after day 1 in Geneva.
    The overall rankings after day 1 in Geneva.
    blue

  • France dominates Race 3 - setback for Switzerland

    Team France clearly puts the competition in its place in the third race and takes victory ahead of Canada and Australia. Switzerland suffers a setback and finishes in 8th place in the third race.

  • Strong 2nd place for the Swiss team in Race 2

    After the Swiss team incurred a penalty early on in the second race, helmsman Sébastien Schneiter and his team turned up the heat and rolled up the field from behind. In the end, Switzerland finished in 2nd place, with Australia and Tom Slingsby taking victory in the second race.

  • Sold-out stands: Numerous sailing fans watch the spectacle in Geneva

  • New Zealand takes victory in the first race

    Perfect start for New Zealand: Peter Burling and his team take victory in the first of six races ahead of Denmark and Great Britain. Switzerland loses a place shortly before the end and finishes in 5th place. Race 2 starts in a few minutes.

    The ranking of the first race of the SailGP in Geneva.
    The ranking of the first race of the SailGP in Geneva.
    blue

  • Geneva is ready for the big spectacle

    Everything is ready in Geneva for the first SailGP race in Switzerland. The F50s, those flying catamarans that defy gravity, are all out on Lake Geneva. The weather seems to be playing along and should allow the show to run smoothly. The show starts at 3.30 pm.

    All information about the SailGP can be found here.

  • The Swiss team is really looking forward to the home race

  • This is what it feels like on the sailboat

  • The rapid development of the SailGP

  • Swiss premiere at the SailGP

    SailGP is coming to Geneva for the first time: on Lake Geneva, the high-speed catamarans will compete in thrilling duels at speeds of up to 100 km/h on Saturday and Sunday, while home team Sébastien Schneiter and his new crew want to shine in front of their home crowd - excitement and spectacle are guaranteed when the world's best sailors push themselves to the limit on the only freshwater course of the season.

    • Show more

Sports news

Cycling. UAE Emirates with record win

CyclingUAE Emirates with record win

Riding. No Swiss medal at the European Eventing Championships

RidingNo Swiss medal at the European Eventing Championships

World Cycling Championships in Rwanda. Evenepoel crowned world time trial champion again - Küng finishes tenth

World Cycling Championships in RwandaEvenepoel crowned world time trial champion again - Küng finishes tenth

Mountain bike legend steps down. The farewell of the greatest - Nino Schurter's career is over

Mountain bike legend steps downThe farewell of the greatest - Nino Schurter's career is over

World Para Swimming Championships. Nora Meister wins silver in the 100 m backstroke

World Para Swimming ChampionshipsNora Meister wins silver in the 100 m backstroke

Title defense accomplished. Italy wins the Billie Jean King Cup again

Title defense accomplishedItaly wins the Billie Jean King Cup again