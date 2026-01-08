  1. Residential Customers
United Cup Switzerland meets Belgium in the semi-finals in Sydney

SDA

8.1.2026 - 12:47

Elise Mertens (WTA 19) won her singles match in Sydney against Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic
Elise Mertens (WTA 19) won her singles match in Sydney against Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic
Keystone

Switzerland will meet Belgium, who beat the Czech Republic in the first knockout round after two wins in the singles, in the semi-finals of the United Cup in Australia.

Keystone-SDA

08.01.2026, 12:47

08.01.2026, 12:59

Belinda Bencic and Stan Wawrinka are expected to face Elise Mertens (WTA 19) and Zizou Bergs (ATP 42) in their singles matches in Sydney on Saturday.

The other semi-final could see a repeat of last year's final between defending champions USA and Poland. Poland will have to defeat hosts Australia in the last quarter-final on Friday.

