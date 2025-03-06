  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

First duel in over 30 years Switzerland meets India in the Davis Cup

SDA

6.3.2025 - 13:02

The Swiss Davis Cup team led by captain Severin Lüthi will face India
The Swiss Davis Cup team led by captain Severin Lüthi will face India
Keystone

After the clear defeat in the first qualifying round against Spain (0:3), the Swiss Davis Cup team will play India at home in mid-September for a place in the World Group.

Keystone-SDA

06.03.2025, 13:02

06.03.2025, 13:45

Switzerland has played the Asians three times in this competition so far. However, all encounters took place a long time ago.

The last time the two countries met was in 1993. Back then, India won 3:2 against Switzerland with Jakob Hlasek and Marc Rosset. The only Swiss victory to date dates back to 1934.

India's best-ranked player by far in the world rankings is Sumit Nagal in 132nd place. Meanwhile, Switzerland's opponents have several specialists in doubles. No fewer than six of them are among the top 100 in the doubles world rankings, led by 45-year-old Rohan Bopanna, the current world number 21.

More from the department

Strong finish. Snowboarders take bronze at the Junior World Championships

Strong finishSnowboarders take bronze at the Junior World Championships

Successful appeal. EHC Arosa can move up to the Swiss League after all

Successful appealEHC Arosa can move up to the Swiss League after all

At the age of 86. Two-time Grand Slam winner Fred Stolle dies

At the age of 86Two-time Grand Slam winner Fred Stolle dies