The Swiss Davis Cup team led by captain Severin Lüthi will face India Keystone

After the clear defeat in the first qualifying round against Spain (0:3), the Swiss Davis Cup team will play India at home in mid-September for a place in the World Group.

Switzerland has played the Asians three times in this competition so far. However, all encounters took place a long time ago.

The last time the two countries met was in 1993. Back then, India won 3:2 against Switzerland with Jakob Hlasek and Marc Rosset. The only Swiss victory to date dates back to 1934.

India's best-ranked player by far in the world rankings is Sumit Nagal in 132nd place. Meanwhile, Switzerland's opponents have several specialists in doubles. No fewer than six of them are among the top 100 in the doubles world rankings, led by 45-year-old Rohan Bopanna, the current world number 21.