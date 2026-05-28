Sweden coach Sam Hallam teases Switzerland ahead of the World Cup quarter-final. KEYSTONE

Now it's time to get serious. Switzerland face Sweden of all teams in the World Cup quarter-finals on Thursday evening. And the "Tre Kronor" are obviously well aware that they are the Nati's opponents of fear.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland face Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Swedish newspaper "Sportbladet" is extremely positive ahead of the game.

Sweden coach Sam Hallam is also apparently brimming with optimism ahead of the game. Show more

"Sweden has never lost to Switzerland in the finals of a World Cup or the Olympic Games. Sweden have won their last nine games against Switzerland at the major tournaments." Sweden, Sweden, Sweden.

The yellow and blue "Sportbladet" is hotly anticipating the World Cup quarter-final against Switzerland and is digging up all kinds of facts and statistics in favor of its "Tre Kronor" ahead of the field hockey thriller. Switzerland are described as a historic "dream opponent", Sweden as their "spectre".

The newspaper recognizes a "very clear and enormous mental advantage over the Swiss team" ahead of the big game in Zurich.

Coach Hallam senses the Swiss' mental weakness

And coach Sam Hallam also sends out the first provocations: "They've probably made it to the final in the last two years because they haven't had to play us," the Swedish coach is quoted as saying in the interview.

"We haven't faced them at the World Championships for a long time. I know that statistically we've won a lot of games against Switzerland," says Hallam and promptly tries to get into the heads of the Swiss national team stars: "I hope their players realize that we're on the other side. If that makes a difference, then it's positive for us."

The fact that Sweden has already won two World Championship gold medals in Zurich is also held up. "Absolutely, of course. That sounds great. Then we'll do our best to keep the chance of a third title alive," says Hallam.

Ultimately, however, the duel will not be decided on paper, but on the ice. The World Championship quarter-final clash kicks off at 20:20 in Zurich.