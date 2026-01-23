Manuel Zehnder breaks through the Hungarian wall. Imago

The Swiss handball team start the main round of the European Championship with a draw. Coach Andy Schmid's team had to settle for a 29:29 draw against Hungary despite taking a clear lead.

Patrick Lämmle

The Swiss almost experienced déjà vu. In the preliminary round, they were 23:14 ahead against Slovenia and still lost 35:38. Against Hungary, they led 25:18 in the 38th minute and still almost fell behind. After leading 25:24 (46'), they pulled away to 28:24 (51'), but then fell behind again shortly before the end (28:29, 57'). However, they kept their nerve this time: Mehdi Ben Romdhane equalized at 29:29 at the start of the 58th minute. The Swiss were unable to capitalize on the last action, with Ben Romdhane committing an attacking foul seven seconds before the end.

Hungary conceded just 71 goals in the three preliminary round matches - fewer than any other team. However, they were unable to find a recipe against the SHV selection in the first half. The Swiss pressed the pace as planned and scored 20 goals in the first 30 minutes with an attacking efficiency of 63%. They were also solid defensively and led 20:14 at the break. The Swiss pulled seven goals ahead three times at the start of the second half. However, they then let up, with the Hungarians defending much more aggressively.

On Sunday, the Swiss will face last year's World Cup finalists Croatia, who won their first game of the main round against Iceland 30:29. In their last encounter last November, the Swiss won 30:28 - their first success in their tenth match against the Croatians.