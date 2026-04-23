Switzerland narrowly lost to the Czech Republic - now the team will face Thailand in the play-offs Keystone

Switzerland will face Thailand in the play-offs of the Billie Jean King Cup. These will be held from November 20 to 22 and will take place in Thailand.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For Belinda Bencic and her team, the aim is to secure their place among the best nations in the world after they were beaten by the Czech Republic in mid-April and missed out on a place in the final tournament.

Switzerland and Thailand have never met before at the Billie Jean King Cup. The Swiss opponent's best player is currently Lanlana Tararudee (WTA 113).