  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Billie Jean King Cup Switzerland plays Thailand to stay among the best nations

SDA

23.4.2026 - 13:21

Switzerland narrowly lost to the Czech Republic - now the team will face Thailand in the play-offs
Switzerland narrowly lost to the Czech Republic - now the team will face Thailand in the play-offs
Keystone

Switzerland will face Thailand in the play-offs of the Billie Jean King Cup. These will be held from November 20 to 22 and will take place in Thailand.

Keystone-SDA

23.04.2026, 13:21

For Belinda Bencic and her team, the aim is to secure their place among the best nations in the world after they were beaten by the Czech Republic in mid-April and missed out on a place in the final tournament.

Switzerland and Thailand have never met before at the Billie Jean King Cup. The Swiss opponent's best player is currently Lanlana Tararudee (WTA 113).

More from the department

SRF draws the consequences. Pascal Schmitz will no longer present

SRF draws the consequencesPascal Schmitz will no longer present "Schweiz aktuell" for the time being

WTA Madrid. Belinda Bencic confident after difficulties at the start

WTA MadridBelinda Bencic confident after difficulties at the start

"It's brilliant"Fribourg two wins short of the title thanks to oldie Julien Sprunger