The Swiss Davis Cup team with captain Severin Lüthi will be looking to get back to the top against Tunisia

The Swiss Davis Cup team starts its mission to regain promotion with a home match against Tunisia.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The World Group I play-offs will most likely take place in Biel on February 6/7 or 7/8.

Captain Severin Lüthi's team disappointed with a defeat against India and thus forfeited its status in the top group. In the event of a win against Tunisia, Switzerland will be fighting for promotion again in September. The North Africans currently have two players in the top 500 of the world rankings, Moez Echargui (ATP 175) and Aziz Dougaz (ATP 213).