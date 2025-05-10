The Swiss national ice hockey team gets its first win at the World Championships in Denmark. After the opening defeat against the Czech Republic, they beat the hosts 5:2 with some difficulty.
The Swiss are still struggling to find their tournament rhythm at the World Championships in Herning. Good and bad phases alternate, and the necessary consistency is still lacking. They are still too vulnerable in defense in particular. As has always been the case in the last eight years, however, they didn't put up a fight against one of the "little ones".
On Friday, after the overtime defeat against the Czech Republic, coach Patrick Fischer noted that the middle thirds were actually a Swiss strength. Against Denmark, however, his players completely lost their way for the second time in a row and out of the blue. The collapse began when Sven Andrighetto failed to control a puck at the blue line, Oscar Mölgaard got away and beat Stéphane Charlin with only the Danes' third shot.
Losing the thread
The Swiss then temporarily lost complete control of the game. The 2:1 deficit before half-time was the logical consequence. It took a significant improvement in performance from the parade line around captain Nico Hischier and his New Jersey teammate Timo Meier to get back on track. Twice, in the 36th and 39th minute, Tyler Moy finished off the brilliant groundwork. Early in the final third, the World Cup debutant Moy also set up Damien Riat's 4:2 in overtime, which brought some calm. Hischier also scored twice with a shot into the empty net.
Improvement needed against USA
Hischier had already scored the first goal in the almost sold-out arena with a fairly evenly distributed crowd of 10,096. After 14 minutes, it was the twelfth shot on goal by the Danes, who were harmless for long stretches; they themselves only tested Charlin for the first time 56 seconds before the end of the opening period. The Danes had previously failed to score in their opening game against the USA (0:5).
Overall, however, the Swiss were not consistent enough to have a quiet evening. The Americans are the third of seven group opponents after a day off on Monday afternoon. Patrick Fischer's players will have to improve considerably.
60th minute
The game is over - Switzerland win 5:2!
59th minute
Hischier puts the lid on it
That's the decider! Hischier scores into the empty net to make it 5:2 and puts the seal on the game with his second goal.
57th minute
The final minutes tick away
Even though the fifth goal is missed several times, Switzerland are in control and are on the verge of their first win at this year's World Cup.
53rd minute
Ambühl misses a huge chance
Andres Ambühl skillfully outdances goalie Dahm and only has to push the disc into the empty corner at the right post, but is stopped at the last moment by Mathias Bau and misses the 5:2.
48th minute
Riat almost doubles his tally
After a shot from Andrighetto, the disk is suddenly ready to shoot in front of the goal, but Riat hits over the disk and thus misses the double.
46th minute
Goal for Switzerland! Riat increases to 4:2
Switzerland strikes in overtime and takes a two-goal lead for the first time in tonight's game. Tyler Moy has the eye for the well-positioned Damien Riat in the right face-off circle. The Laussane attacker scores wonderfully into the left corner.
41st minute
The final third is underway
Can Switzerland bring home the win?
40th minute
The middle third is over - Switzerland leads 3:2
Shortly before the break, Marti picks up a two-minute penalty for a cross-check. Switzerland will start the final period shorthanded.
39th minute
Moy scores the brace! Switzerland turn the game around
Crazy middle third in Herning! Just three minutes after equalizing, Moy strikes again and scores a brace after outstanding preparatory work from Timo Meier. Switzerland are back in front.
36th minute
Goal for Switzerland! Moy scores the equalizer
Switzerland equalizes the game again. The disc comes to Hischier via Meier, who has the eye for the well-placed Moy. He scores from an acute angle with a direct shot right into the corner.
32nd minute
Switzerland survives penalty against Ambühl
Tricky phase for Switzerland. Shortly after conceding the second goal, Andres Ambühl is also sent to the penalty box. However, Patrick Fischer's team survives the short-handed situation without conceding another goal.
29th minute
Goal for Denmark - Switzerland trails for the first time
The Danes have turned the game around! Blichfeld scores shortly before half-time to give the hosts the lead for the first time. Blichfeld scores from distance just seconds after the expiry of a Bertschy penalty.
25th minute
Marti fails to beat Denmark goalie Dahm
Marti lets his opponent run into space with a body trick and then shoots from a central position. Sebastian Dahm is in exactly the right place to fend it off with his stick glove.
23rd minute
Denmark equalizes while short-handed
False start to the middle third! After the penalty against Lassen, the Nati are able to play in superior numbers for the first time, but instead of 2:0, Denmark equalize. Andrighetto wastes the disc somewhat carelessly at the blue line. Mölgaard speculates correctly, is able to move alone on Charlin and beats the Swiss goalkeeper.
21st minute
The players are back - the second period is underway
-
The first period is over
Switzerland is on course and leads Denmark 1:0 thanks to Nico Hischier's goal.
17th minute
Switzerland almost goes one better while short-handed
After a penalty against Sandro Schmid, Malgin almost crowns a Swiss counter-attack with the 0:2, but the shot is blocked by the well-reacting Dahm in the Denmark goal. Schmid is back shortly afterwards and Switzerland survives the first short-handed game unscathed.
15th minute
Goal for Switzerland! Hischier scores the opening goal
Christian Marti is played in at the left face-off circle, moves to the left and puts the disc sharply into the middle, where Nico Hischier only has to stick out from close range and scores to give Switzerland the lead!
14th minute
Finish from Knak
The disc comes to Simon Knak via Ambühl, who instead of passing to Schmid, who is probably in a better position, tries to finish himself.
9th minute
Clear scoring chances still missing
Switzerland have the action under control, but are still unable to create any major scoring chances.
3rd minute
Hischier with the first finish
The national team captain with the first attempt on goal for Switzerland. However, Hischier cannot crown his run down the right-hand side and only hits the pad of Denmark goalie Dahm.
The game starts in Herning
The game is underway. Will Switzerland do their duty?
The line-up is here: this is how Switzerland will play
Fischer on the spectacular World Cup opener: "A bit too wild for the coach"
Hello ...
and welcome to the second game of the Swiss national team at the Hockey World Cup in Sweden and Denmark. After the spectacular game against the Czech Republic on Friday (4:5 defeat after extra time), the Swiss will be looking for their first win against hosts Denmark on Saturday evening. Will they succeed? The game kicks off at 20:20.