Nico Hischier (right) scores twice against Denmark. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss national ice hockey team gets its first win at the World Championships in Denmark. After the opening defeat against the Czech Republic, they beat the hosts 5:2 with some difficulty.

Jan Arnet

The Swiss are still struggling to find their tournament rhythm at the World Championships in Herning. Good and bad phases alternate, and the necessary consistency is still lacking. They are still too vulnerable in defense in particular. As has always been the case in the last eight years, however, they didn't put up a fight against one of the "little ones".

On Friday, after the overtime defeat against the Czech Republic, coach Patrick Fischer noted that the middle thirds were actually a Swiss strength. Against Denmark, however, his players completely lost their way for the second time in a row and out of the blue. The collapse began when Sven Andrighetto failed to control a puck at the blue line, Oscar Mölgaard got away and beat Stéphane Charlin with only the Danes' third shot.

Losing the thread

The Swiss then temporarily lost complete control of the game. The 2:1 deficit before half-time was the logical consequence. It took a significant improvement in the performance of the parade line around captain Nico Hischier and his New Jersey teammate Timo Meier to get back on track. Twice, in the 36th and 39th minute, Tyler Moy finished off the brilliant groundwork. Early in the final third, the World Cup debutant Moy also set up Damien Riat's 4:2 in overtime, which brought some calm. Hischier also scored twice with a shot into the empty net.

Improvement needed against USA

Hischier had already scored the first goal in the almost sold-out arena with a fairly evenly distributed crowd of 10,096. After 14 minutes, it was the twelfth shot on goal by the Danes, who were harmless for long stretches; they themselves only tested Charlin for the first time 56 seconds before the end of the opening period. The Danes had previously failed to score in their opening game against the USA (0:5).

Overall, however, the Swiss were not consistent enough to have a quiet evening. The Americans are the third of seven group opponents after a day off on Monday afternoon. Patrick Fischer's players will have to improve considerably.

