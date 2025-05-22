Christoph Bertschy opened the scoring. KEYSTONE

Switzerland gave Austria no chance at all in the quarter-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championship, winning 6:0 in Herning. Their opponents in the semi-finals will not be known until the evening.

Patrick Lämmle

The Swiss were at least one class better than the surprising quarter-finalists and world number 13 Austria with their Zurich coach Roger Bader. After just 15 minutes, the Swiss led 3:0 and after 25 minutes the lead was 5:0.

The Austrians had set their sights high, but then the lead lasted just six and a half minutes. After a pass from goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni, defender and captain Andrea Glauser skated to the front of the net and set up "Mister Quarterfinal" Christoph Bertschy. The player from Freiburg scored his first goal of the tournament, but had already scored twice against Germany a year ago.

Before the first period break, Timo Meier increased the lead to 3:0 after a sugar pass from Kevin Fiala in the power play and Ken Jäger. Just how much the afternoon went against the Austrians in Herning, Denmark, became apparent shortly before the first break. ZSC star forward Vinzenz Rohrer, who had played a brilliant World Championship in Austria kit so far, let Sandro Schmid get carried away with a cross-check to the head and was sent to the showers.

Kevin Fiala increased the lead to 4:0 in the five-minute overtime at the start of the middle third, and Schmid doubled the lead 64 seconds later. That was the final goal. In the final third, World Championship debutant Simon Knak was also delighted with his first goal.

Now against Sweden, USA or Denmark

In the end, the shot ratio was 40:13 for the Swiss, goalie Leonardo Genoni celebrated his eleventh shutout in a World Championship game and only needs one more for the record. The organizers, on the other hand, did not cover themselves in glory. As is so often the case in a World Championship quarter-final, where teams and venues are only decided very late on, just 2621 spectators were lost in the vast expanse of the exhibition hall in Herning, and part of the lighting went out for two thirds of the game due to a technical problem.

The Swiss couldn't care less. They will now travel to Stockholm for the semi-final on Saturday. Possible opponents are Sweden, the USA and Denmark, should they manage the sensation against Canada.

Telegram

Switzerland - Austria 6:0 (3:0, 2:0, 1:0)

Herning. - 2621 spectators. - SR Björk/Brander (SWE/FIN), Briganti/Durmis (USA/SLO). - Goals: 7. Bertschy (Glauser, Genoni) 1:0. 12. Meier (Fiala, Moy/exclusion Haudum) 2:0. 15. Jäger (Niederreiter, Knak) 3:0. 24. Fiala (Niederreiter, Kukan/exclusion Rohrer) 4:0. 25. Schmid (Glauser, Moy) 5:0. 52. Knak (Jäger, Marti) 6:0. - Penalties: 6 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 5 times 2 plus 5 (Rohrer) minutes plus playing time (Rohrer) against Austria.

Switzerland: Genoni; Kukan, Siegenthaler; Glauser, Moser; Fora, Marti; Berni; Andrighetto, Malgin, Meier; Fiala, Ambühl, Niederreiter; Bertschy, Schmid, Moy; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Hofmann.

Austria: Kickert; Unterweger, Wolf; Heinrich, Nickl; Biber, Maier; Stapelfeldt, Schnetzer; Zwerger, Kasper, Schneider; Rohrer, Baumgartner, Thomas Raffl; Lebler, Haudum, Huber; Kraus, Achermann, Thaler

Remarks: Switzerland without Hischier (injured), Baechler, Egli, Aeschlimann (not in the line-up) and Charlin (substitute goalie). Post and crossbar shots: Fiala (4th), Andrighetto (11th). Schneider (31st). - Shots: Switzerland 40 (16-15-9); Austria 13 (3-6-4). - Powerplay yield: Switzerland 2/4, Austria 0/4.

