The Swiss mountain bike team secured a commanding victory in the team relay at the European Championships in Monteceneri and celebrated its third gold medal at these home competitions.

The winning Swiss sextet (from left to right): Ronja Blöchlinger, Men Gygax, Anina Hutter, Nicolas Halter, Anja Grossmann, and Vital Albin

Men Gygax, Anja Grossmann (U19), Nicolas Halter, Anina Hutter (U23), Vital Albin, and Ronja Blöchlinger (Elite) crossed the finish line with a lead of nearly two minutes over defending champion Italy. Denmark secured third place, finishing a good four and a half minutes behind Switzerland.

Sina Frei (Elite) and Lea Huber (U23) secured Switzerland's first European Championship titles in short track on Thursday. The cross-country races this weekend will be the highlights of the championships in Ticino.