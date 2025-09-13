Dominic Stricker (right) and Jakub Paul kept their nerve in the doubles against India Keystone

Switzerland shortened the Davis Cup tie against India to 1:2 in Biel. Jakub Paul and Dominic Stricker won the doubles match against N. Sriram Balaji/Rithvik Bollipalli 6:7 (3:7), 6:4, 7:5.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At 1:3 in the third set, things looked more than bleak for the Swiss team. But Jakub Paul and Dominic Stricker fought their way back. They took the Indians' serve at 3:3 and managed the decisive break at 7:5. The fact that the locals were still able to pull their heads out of the noose was also due to the fact that Stricker improved massively during the match.

As a result, the Swiss can still hope to remain in the World Group. The first singles match on Saturday will be contested by Davis Cup debutant Henry Bernet (ATP 603) and Sumit Nagal (ATP 290). Bernet, who is only 18, replaces Jérôme Kym (ATP 155), the actual number 1 in the Swiss team, who disappointed on Friday against Dhakshineswar Suresh (ATP 626). Bernet won the junior tournament at the Australian Open in Melbourne in January.

