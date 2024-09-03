Missing for the Swiss Davis Cup team against Peru: Stan Wawrinka. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss Davis Cup team will face Peru next week without veteran Stan Wawrinka and Leandro Riedi, currently the best player in the world rankings.

Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 168), Dominic Stricker (ATP 169), Jérôme Kym (ATP 180) and Remy Bertola (ATP 273) have been called up for the World Group play-off on September 13 and 14 in Biel.

For the 39-year-old Wawrinka (ATP 176), the Davis Cup is not a priority in this difficult phase in the late fall of his career. Riedi (ATP 130) is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained in qualifying for the US Open.

Peru is led by clay court specialist Juan Pablo Varillas (ATP 157), with no other players in the top 200. The winner of the match will qualify for the final round next spring.

