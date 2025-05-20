  1. Residential Customers
Because the Czech Republic loses Switzerland wins its group at the Ice Hockey World Championships

Luca Betschart

20.5.2025

Patrick Fischer wins the group with Switzerland at the World Championships.
Picture: sda
Picture: sda

World champions the Czech Republic lose their final group game against the USA 2:5, meaning Switzerland finish the preliminary round at the World Championships in Denmark and Sweden as group winners.

20.05.2025, 19:02

20.05.2025, 19:11

It is now clear: the Swiss national team finishes the group phase of the Ice Hockey World Championship in first place! In addition, Patrick Fischer's team remains in Herning for the quarter-finals on Thursday and does not have to travel to Stockholm. The possible opponents are Austria or Denmark.

While the Swiss did their duty in the final group game with a 4:1 win against Kazakhstan, the Czechs suffered their first defeat of the tournament at the end of the preliminary round.

The defending champions squandered a 2:1 lead against the USA in the final third and thus missed out on their seventh win in their seventh game. Instead of advancing to the quarter-finals in first place in Group B, the Czechs dropped to third place in the table behind Switzerland and the USA.

Denmark or Austria in the quarter-finals?

The last group matches between Germany and Denmark and Sweden and Canada will take place on Thursday evening. Only then will it become clear whether Switzerland will face Austria or Denmark in the quarter-finals. The Austrians have secured fourth place in Group A in the direct duel with Latvia.

The Swiss would meet Denmark if the Danes win against Germany and Sweden, who still face Canada, finish first in Stockholm. A quarter-final duel between the co-hosts has been ruled out. The quarter-finals would then be played within the groups.

The final matches of the weekend will all take place in the Swedish capital.

