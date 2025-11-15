Simona Waltert put in a strong performance sda

Switzerland and Slovakia are tied 1-1 after the two singles matches in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs, with Simona Waltert equalizing for the Swiss in Cordoba, Argentina.

The in-form Waltert (WTA 86) put in a convincing performance in the duel between the two team leaders against Rebecca Sramkova (WTA 74), winning 6:4, 6:4. The 24-year-old from Graubünden only struggled a little at the very beginning and towards the end, conceding three games in a row. However, she did not allow herself to be rattled, even when Sramkova came back from 1:5 to 4:5 in the second set. After 102 minutes, Waltert converted her first match point.

Earlier, Susan Bandecchi (WTA 240) from Ticino had lost her match against Viktoria Hruncakova (WTA 226) 5:7, 2:6. After leading 5:1, the 27-year-old Swiss gave up eight games in a row. She only came back from 1:2 down in the second set, but never really found her grip on the match again. The winner of the duel with Slovakia will now be decided by the final doubles match.

In order to remain at the highest level of the team competition, the Swiss, who are without Belinda Bencic, Jil Teichmann and Viktoria Golubic, must finish first in the group of three. Their second and final opponents on Sunday will be Argentina, who beat Slovakia 3-0 on Friday.