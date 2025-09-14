A successful Sunday for Spanish tennis fans in Marbella Keystone

Spain is the last team to reach the final tournament of the Davis Cup. After beating Switzerland in February, the Spaniards eliminated Denmark after trailing 2-0.

After the two singles defeats on Saturday, the Spanish doubles team turned things around with a win on their home clay court in Marbella. Pedro Martinez (ATP 67) then defeated Holger Rune, ranked eleventh in the world, in three sets, before Pablo Carreño Busta (ATP 123) completed the Spaniards' comeback with a two-set victory against Elmer Möller (ATP 113).

The Danes had previously secured their place in the second qualifying round with a dramatic 3:2 win over Serbia, while the Spaniards had beaten Switzerland 3:1 in Biel in February.

The other qualified nations are Germany, Austria, France, the Czech Republic, Belgium and Argentina as the only non-European team. Strikingly, the Spaniards were the only home team to win in the seven matches.

Italy was seeded as the defending champions. The final tournament will take place in Bologna from November 18 to 23.