Olympic ticker Switzerland's first Olympic appearance is a success ++ Rare sight of the French sky

Luca Betschart

27.7.2024

Olympic Opening Ceremony
Olympic Opening Ceremony. The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris was a spectacle.

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris was a spectacle.

Image: IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The organizers spared no expense.

The organizers spared no expense.

Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Olympic Opening Ceremony. A heavy metal band put on a show in this government building.

A heavy metal band put on a show in this government building.

Image: IMAGO/Xinhua

Olympic Opening Ceremony. Nino Schurter and Nina Christen with the Swiss flag.

Nino Schurter and Nina Christen with the Swiss flag.

Image: IMAGO/Xinhua

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The Swiss Olympians wave from the boat.

The Swiss Olympians wave from the boat.

Image: Keystone

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The boat of the Swiss delegation.

The boat of the Swiss delegation.

Image: IMAGO/Xinhua

Olympic Opening Ceremony. Swiss sympathizers are also among the spectators on the balconies.

Swiss sympathizers are also among the spectators on the balconies.

Image: Keystone

Olympic Opening Ceremony. Lots of dancing in many colors.

Lots of dancing in many colors.

Image: IMAGO/Kyodo News

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The French delegation was introduced at the end.

The French delegation was introduced at the end.

Image: IMAGO/Kyodo News

Olympic Opening Ceremony. Glimmer was also part of the opening ceremony.

Glimmer was also part of the opening ceremony.

Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Olympic Opening Ceremony. Zinédine Zidane with the torch.

Zinédine Zidane with the torch.

Image: IMAGO/Xinhua

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The Eiffel Tower was spectacularly staged.

The Eiffel Tower was spectacularly staged.

Image: IMAGO/Kyodo News

Olympic Opening Ceremony. A light show in a class of its own.

A light show in a class of its own.

Image: IMAGO/AAP

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The Eiffel Tower will be emblazoned with the five Olympic rings over the next few days.

The Eiffel Tower will be emblazoned with the five Olympic rings over the next few days.

Image: Keystone

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are officially open.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are officially open.

Image: Keystone

Olympic Opening Ceremony. Great Britain's boat on its way to the Eiffel Tower.

Great Britain's boat on its way to the Eiffel Tower.

Image: Keystone

Olympic Opening Ceremony. Rain in Paris: only the weather is not playing ball.

Rain in Paris: only the weather is not playing ball.

Image: Keystone

Olympic Opening Ceremony. The athletes from the 206 participating nations are led across the Seine on boats.

The athletes from the 206 participating nations are led across the Seine on boats.

Image: Keystone

Olympic Opening Ceremony. French President Emmanuel Macron officially declares the Games open at 10.54 pm.

French President Emmanuel Macron officially declares the Games open at 10.54 pm.

Image: Keystone

Curtain up for the 2024 Olympic Games: in our ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the latest events and key decisions in Paris.

27.7.2024

  • Empty airspace over France during the opening ceremony

    There was a lot going on in Paris during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. The ceremony was an unparalleled spectacle. Meanwhile, the airspace over France was very quiet. As the flight radar shows, there were hardly any flights over France at 20:30 on Friday. In comparison: 24 hours earlier, there was a lot more activity over the Paris sky (see pictures).

    The airspace over France at the time of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.
    The airspace over France at the time of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.
    screenshot: flightradar24
    On Thursday at the same time (20:30) there was even more activity over the French sky.
    On Thursday at the same time (20:30) there was even more activity over the French sky.
    screenshot: flightradar24

