Olympic Opening Ceremony
Olympic Opening Ceremony
Curtain up for the 2024 Olympic Games: in our ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the latest events and key decisions in Paris.
Live ticker
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
Empty airspace over France during the opening ceremony
There was a lot going on in Paris during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. The ceremony was an unparalleled spectacle. Meanwhile, the airspace over France was very quiet. As the flight radar shows, there were hardly any flights over France at 20:30 on Friday. In comparison: 24 hours earlier, there was a lot more activity over the Paris sky (see pictures).
-