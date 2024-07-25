There was a lot going on in Paris during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. The ceremony was an unparalleled spectacle. Meanwhile, the airspace over France was very quiet. As the flight radar shows, there were hardly any flights over France at 20:30 on Friday. In comparison: 24 hours earlier, there was a lot more activity over the Paris sky (see pictures).

The airspace over France at the time of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. screenshot: flightradar24