For the first time in eleven years, Austria's ice hockey team starts an A-World Championship with a victory. In Zurich, Roger Bader's team defeated Great Britain 5:2 (3:2,2:0,0:0).

The Austrians celebrate an unchallenged opening victory against Great Britain. Keystone

Austria has thus taken a first big step towards securing its place in the final. A second victory is to follow on Sunday against Hungary, their second rival for a place in the top 16.

The game in front of around 8,000 spectators began just as the Swiss coach's team wanted. After taking a 3:0 lead after ten minutes, things seemed to be clear-cut. However, the flow of the game broke down and the British came back with a brace within 37 seconds. It was not until the middle third that the Austrians regained control of the game.

Slovakia had more trouble against Norway in Group B. In the end, however, the favorites prevailed in this game as well, winning 2:1.