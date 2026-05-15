Curtain up for the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland! From Friday, the best nations in the world will compete in Zurich and Fribourg. We'll keep you up to date in our ticker.
Today's games at a glance
The World Championship ticker
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Austria and Slovakia start the tournament victoriously
For the first time in eleven years, Austria's ice hockey team has started an A World Championship with a victory. In Zurich, Roger Bader's team defeated Great Britain 5:2 (3:2,2:0,0:0).
Austria has thus taken a first big step towards securing its place in the final. A second victory is to follow on Sunday against Hungary, their second rival for a place in the top 16.
The game in front of around 8,000 spectators began just as the Swiss coach's team wanted. After taking a 3:0 lead after ten minutes, things seemed to be clear-cut. However, the flow of the game broke down and the British came back with a brace within 37 seconds. It was not until the middle third that the Austrians regained control of the game.
Slovakia had more trouble against Norway in Group B. In the end, however, the favorites prevailed in this game as well, winning 2:1.
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Swiss group: Great Britain challenges Austria
The Swiss national team will face Latvia on Saturday (20:20) and will be aiming for their second win in their second game. Group opponents Great Britain and Austria will play each other at 12.20 pm. The clash between Finland and Hungary will follow at 16:20.
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Group B: Three clear favorites on Saturday
Slovakia is the favorite against Norway (12:20 p.m.), as are Canada against Italy (4:20 p.m.) and the Czech Republic against Slovenia (8:20 p.m.). The Norwegians certainly have the best chances as outsiders. A points win for Italy and Slovenia, on the other hand, would be tantamount to a sensation or at least a big surprise.
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Canada beats Sweden in a clash of giants
The stars from Canada and Sweden, two of the favorites for the World Championship title, celebrated a true field hockey festival in Freiburg. Defensively, there was still a lack of coordination, allowing the offensive artists to really shine. As many goals were scored in one game as in three play-off finals between Fribourg and Davos at the same venue.
It wasn't the Canadian superstars Macklin Celebrini or Sidney Crosby who shone, but the young players from the third and fourth lines. Strikingly, the only 19-year-old Celebrini is captain instead of Crosby, who is twice as old and known as "Captain Canada".
The two teams played three completely different periods. In the first, Canada was superior and took a 2-0 lead, in the second Sweden deservedly equalized to 3-3, and in the third the record world champions dominated again.
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Group A: Finland beats Germany in the opener
Finland started the World Championship tournament with a win in the Swiss group. The Olympic bronze medallists defeated Germany 3:1 in Zurich. While the Finns scored twice in overtime thanks to NHL star Anton Lundell (9th) and Servette forward Jesse Puljujärvi (44th), the Germans struggled in particular on the power play. Between the 12th and 35th minute, they let five minor penalties of their opponents go unused.
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Group B: Czech Republic defeats Denmark
Thanks to "Swiss" power, the Czech Republic also achieved an impressive 4:1 victory against Denmark. The two Zug players Dominik Kubalik and Daniel Vozenilek provided a quick 2:0 lead.
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Germany captain Seider with the save of the tournament?
Germany trailed Finland 0:1 after one period. Just 30 seconds into the first period, DEB captain Moritz Seider prevents the second goal and possibly makes the save of the tournament. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer is far in front of his box when the disk rolls behind him towards the line. Standing in the goal area, Seider turns around in a flash and stops the puck with his stick on the goal line as he falls. When he sees his action on the big cube, he celebrates himself and immediately fires up his team-mates.
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Can the Nati get their revenge against the USA in the final?
ZSC forward Sven Andrighetto is very much looking forward to the opening game against the USA: "It's the opening game for us, we want to get off to a good start in the tournament. And they are the defending champions and beat us in the final last year. They also won gold at the Olympics and are certainly one of the top favorites."
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What national team coach Cadieux says ahead of the start of the home World Championships
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Josi: "We will certainly be ready"
The wait is finally over for the Nati stars. The game against the USA marks the start of the home World Championship, which will be very special for Roman Josi, especially off the ice. "Your family and friends are there. The whole atmosphere is different to when you're abroad," says the national team captain, emphasizing at the same time: "But when it finally starts on Friday, it's just like field hockey - and just like any other World Cup."
Josi is convinced: "We had good preparation. We've waited a long time for this moment. We'll be ready for sure."
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Reto Suri, what speaks for a Swiss triumph?
In an interview with blue Sport, expert Reto Suri assesses what speaks in favor of a Swiss gold medal.
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker for the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland. The first day of the tournament features two games each in Zurich and Fribourg. As hosts, the Swiss national team will kick off the action at 20:20 and will face defending champions USA.