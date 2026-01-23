When the Vuelta a España—the third and final Grand Tour of the year—kicks off on August 22, Tadej Pogacar will be at the starting line. His team, UAE Emirates, confirmed his participation on Monday.

Tadej Pogacar hopes to fill the last gap in his Grand Tour record with a victory at the Vuelta.

Just a week ago, Pogacar celebrated his fifth overall victory at the Tour de France. He won the Giro d'Italia in 2024 during his first—and so far only—appearance. Now, the two-time world champion needs only a victory at the Vuelta a España to complete his Grand Tour collection. In his only Vuelta appearance to date, in 2019, he finished third overall at the age of 20. It was also his first three-week national stage race.

Now Pogacar wants to fill this gap in his list of achievements and join that exclusive group, which has included eight riders since Jonas Vingegaard’s Giro victory in May. All of them have won the three major national stage races at least once in their careers.

The 81st edition of the Vuelta will kick off on August 22 with an individual time trial in Pogacar's adopted home of Monaco.