Tadej Pogacar is the measure of all things. The Slovenian also won the final stage of the 89th Tour de Suisse in Villars-sur-Ollon, clinching the five-day race with a 6:32-minute lead over Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz.

Pogacar broke away from his direct rivals about 9 km before the finish in Villars-sur-Ollon during the 5th stage, which covered 150.7 km through the Vaud Alps. On the final climb, he closed the gap by nearly one and a half minutes on the breakaway group led by Swiss champion Mauro Schmid.

The 27-year-old Slovenian overtook Lenny Martinez as the last rider on the final kilometer. The Frenchman finished second in the stage, seven seconds behind, while Schmid followed in 15th place, three and a half minutes behind. Two-time world champion Pogacar had previously won Stage 1 in Sondrio, Italy, and Saturday’s time trial in Aarburg at the Tour de Suisse.

Largest Lead Since 1959

You have to go back a long, long way in the history of the Tour de Suisse to find an overall winner more dominant than Tadej Pogacar this year. In 1959—during the 23rd Tour de Suisse—Germany’s Hans Junkermann held a 10:19-minute lead over France’s Henry Anglade after eight stages. Since then, no winner has ever prevailed with a lead of more than five minutes over the competition, as Pogacar has done now.

In the past 25 editions of the Tour de Suisse, the overall winner’s maximum lead was 2:02 minutes. That was the margin by which Fabian Cancellara triumphed over Germany’s Tony Martin in Bern in 2009. That also marked the last overall victory by a Swiss rider.

16 race days, 11 victories

Pogacar follows Portugal’s João Almeida (2025) and Britain’s Adam Yates (2024) on the list of winners, securing the third consecutive Tour de Suisse overall victory for UAE Team Emirates, led by Mauro Gianetti of Ticino.

Pogacar has competed in just 16 race days this year, ten of them on Swiss roads. He crossed the finish line first 11 times this year.

Pogacar in Better Shape Than in Previous Years

When asked whether he was in better shape than in previous years with an eye toward the Tour de France, Pogacar replied, “Judging by my training metrics, yes.” However, the four-time Tour de France champion emphasized that what matters is how he performs in the race.

The fact that the Tour de Suisse was shortened to five days did not play a decisive role in his decision to participate. “We had already decided back in December to come here, without knowing the route,” Pogacar said.

After dominating the Tour de Romandie in the spring, Pogacar also left his mark on his second stage race of the year with three stage wins in five days. With his solo breakaway spanning over 70 km, he took the suspense out of the battle for the overall victory as early as the first day in Sondrio. However, the Slovenian experienced what was likely the most difficult moment of this race the very next day: His fiancée, Urska Zigart, suffered a serious crash in Locarno and had to be taken to the hospital.