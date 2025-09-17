15-year-old Matilda Ferrari was considered a great talent. Bild: Facebook

15-year-old figure skater Matilda Ferrari was killed in an accident on her way to school in South Tyrol. The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, which has shaken Italy.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Matilda Ferrari was hit and killed by a truck carrying a concrete mixer in Giustino.

The figure skater was considered a great young hope in Italian figure skating.

Her club and the community are in mourning - the mayor speaks of a "lost star". Show more

A tragic accident occurred on Monday in the northern Italian municipality of Giustino. 15-year-old Matilda Ferrari, an up-and-coming talent in Italian figure skating, was hit and fatally injured by a truck on her way to school.

According to the "Kleine Zeitung" newspaper, Ferrari was crossing a busy road with two friends. According to witnesses, the pedestrian lights were red at the time. A truck with a concrete mixer was unable to brake in time and hit the teenager. Rescue workers tried to resuscitate her, but she died at the scene of the accident. The police have started an investigation.

Great hope of Italian figure skating

Ferrari trained with the Sporting Ghiaccio Art Pinzolo club and had only recently fought her way back from a knee injury. She came third in the final of the Italian Cup. Her club wrote on Instagram: "We can't imagine not seeing you on the ice with us every day."

The Italian Skating Federation also expressed its shock: Ferrari had embodied great hope for both her club and the national team.

Mourning in the community

The mayor of Giustino, Manuel Cosi, spoke to the daily newspaper "L'Adige" of a heavy loss: "Giustino has lost a star. No one can be prepared for the terrible death of a 15-year-old girl."

There is deep sadness in the community of 800 inhabitants - for many, the young athlete was a role model, not least for her younger sister.

It is the second serious death to shake Italian winter sports in the space of just a few days. Skier Matteo Franzoso (25) died on September 15 after a training crash in La Parva, Chile. The 25-year-old would have been celebrating his 26th birthday on Tuesday.