NHL Tampa Bay squanders a 4-1 lead - and wins anyway

SDA

29.12.2025 - 07:11

The Lightning celebrate after winning the penalty shootout.
The Lightning celebrate after winning the penalty shootout.
Picture: Keystone

The Tampa Bay Lightning with Swiss defenseman Janis Moser celebrate their fourth win in a row. The 5-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens was only decided in a penalty shootout.

Keystone-SDA

29.12.2025, 07:11

29.12.2025, 07:28

It was an annoying detour for the team from Florida, which led 4-1 until the 50th minute in the duel with their division rivals. The Lightning conceded the equalizer four seconds before the final buzzer, with Janis Moser on the ice. In the penalty shootout, the game was then decided after just four shooters.

Thanks to their success, the Lightning are now one point ahead of the Canadiens and two points behind division leaders Detroit, who have played two games more. The next game is scheduled for New Year's Eve.

