Former EVZ coach Dan Tangnes is ambivalent ahead of the World Championship semi-final between Switzerland and Norway. Picture: Keystone

Dan Tangnes, two-time champion coach of EV Zug, comments on the World Cup semi-final appearance of his home country Norway. He is ambivalent and wishes the Swiss team the gold medal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dan Tangnes would like to be at the semi-final between Switzerland and his home country Norway in Zurich on Saturday, but he is currently in Rome with his family - "bad planning on my part", says the 47-year-old in a telephone conversation with Keystone-SDA. Tangnes worked for EV Zug for seven years and led the team from central Switzerland to two championship titles. That's why he also feels connected to Switzerland.

"These are the two teams I'm rooting for. My heart says Norway, but realistically I think Switzerland will make it to the final," says Tangnes. "I really hope this will be Switzerland's year to finally win the title, because this is their golden generation. They've been working towards this goal for years."

As for Norway, Tangnes described reaching the quarter-finals as a "huge success". The last time they achieved this was in 2012. It was the fourth time overall, with the semi-finals, which were reached thanks to a 2-0 win over Latvia, being a first. Although the Scandinavians finished 4th at the 1951 World Cup, only seven teams took part and everyone played against everyone else.

Two first-round drafts in 2024

However, the success did not come completely out of the blue. Five Norwegians were taken in the 2024 and 2025 NHL drafts, including Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Stian Solberg, who were drafted in the first round in 2024 as number 15 and 23 respectively. The 18-year-old forward Tinus Luc Koblar was also selected fairly early a year ago in 64th place - he has the best plus-minus record (+8) of his team at this tournament. The team's top scorer with six goals is 21-year-old Noah Steen, who has a contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

For Tangnes, the 2005 to 2007 cohorts in Norway are "a kind of golden generation, and I believe that 2008 will also be a strong year for Norway." At the 2025 U18 World Championship, the Scandinavians beat Switzerland on penalties in the relegation play-off.

Talented players are drawn to Sweden early on

One reason for the positive development is that many young players are now leaving the country earlier and continuing their development in Sweden. It is well known that excellent work is being done there at junior level. Tangnes also highlights Tobias Johansson, who coached the national team from 2022 to 2025 and was responsible for player development in the Norwegian association from 2021 to 2025. "He introduced the young players to the senior national team so that they could gain experience with the men early on," says Tangnes.

Former NHL player Patrick Thoresen, who also spent one year each with Lugano and the ZSC Lions, has been general manager of the national team since this season. The head coach is his father Petter, who was already in charge of the team from 2016 to 2022. "In my opinion, the two of them have played a big part in this team developing a winning mentality," says Tangnes. In the preliminary round, they defeated Sweden (3:2) and the Czech Republic (4:1), among others, and only lost the game against Canada in extra time (5:6).

Important attention

Tangnes is pleased that ice hockey, which is a minor sport in Norway, is now a major topic in the media. "In terms of spectator numbers, ice hockey is a big sport. Although a lot of people go to the games, it doesn't get the recognition in the media that it deserves." Now it's in the spotlight, everyone is totally enthusiastic.

This attention is necessary for Tangnes, "because it will make young players more interested in taking up ice hockey instead of skiing or other sports that are very popular in Norway." It is also important to build more ice rinks. "I think there are more ice rinks in Stockholm alone than in the whole of Norway - and it's a rich country, so it should be possible."

In any case, Norway has written a fairytale by reaching the semi-finals, and the Swiss would do well not to underestimate the team. Tangnes, meanwhile, will be cheering them on in Rome.

You might also be interested in this