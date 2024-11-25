Dan Tangnes is playing his last season as coach of EV Zug Keystone

Dan Tangnes is leaving EV Zug after this season.

The 45-year-old Norwegian asked the National League club to terminate his contract, which runs until 2026, early.

Tangnes joined EVZ from the Swedish club Linköping in 2018 and, after a long wait, led the team from central Switzerland back to the top of the national league. In 2021 and 2022, EVZ won the Swiss championship title twice in a row with Tangnes, while the 2019 Cup victory was Zug's first title in 21 years.

"My family returned to Sweden two years ago and I want to be closer to my wife and 14-year-old daughter again," Tangnes explains in the EVZ communiqué. The seven years "with one of the best organizations in Europe" were marked by "many unforgettable experiences, successes and friendships. I am incredibly grateful for that," said the two-time champion coach.

The EVZ is surprised, but accepts Tangnes' wish to terminate his contract prematurely. "We can understand the reasons behind it," says Head of Sport Reto Kläy. Of the National League clubs' coaches, only Luca Cereda has been in charge at Ambri-Piotta longer than Tangnes (since 2017).

