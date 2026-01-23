Everyone thought she was brimming with joy after winning her Olympic gold medal. Tanja Frieden, however, also went through her share of emotional lows. Today, she successfully helps others as a personal coach.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you With her 2006 Olympic gold medal, snowboarder Tanja Frieden fulfilled a dream. But the joy that followed her great success soon gave way to a feeling of being overwhelmed.

"Everyone thought I must have been extremely happy. But that wasn't the case," Frieden explains in the Olympic talk show "Legend for Eternity."

Grateful and proud of her success, Frieden has persevered despite difficult circumstances—and today, she draws on that experience in her professional life as well. Summary created with

You remain an Olympic champion for life. And usually, this is followed by a long-lasting sense of happiness, overwhelming memories, fame, honor—and, last but not least, bonuses, endorsements, and money. Who wouldn’t be happy at the moment of such great success? Tanja Frieden, the Olympic snowboard boardercross champion at the 2006 Turin Games, also enjoyed her victory at first. The galas, the shows, the public attention that followed her from then on. “That was a Cinderella phase,” she says in the talk show “Legends for Eternity.”

Soon, however, that happiness gave way to a sense of unease, a feeling of being overwhelmed. “Everyone thought I must be extremely happy. But that wasn’t the case.” Frieden calls it “a phenomenon she’s observed ever since and has had to learn to live with”: Happiness is by no means dependent solely on athletic success and material advantages. “Regardless of whether you win an Olympic gold medal, you have to constantly work on your sense of identity.”

What do I want? Who am I? These were questions that also accompanied Frieden. And they overwhelmed her, especially after her supposedly greatest success. She also realized that many people had a fixed idea of how she should be, how she should feel—without even knowing her. This superficiality bothered her.

Simon Ammann impressed them

“We’re all overwhelmed, at least to some extent. But for me, it was like this: I just couldn’t take it anymore. I didn’t want to be constantly approached, didn’t want to always have to explain myself.” Even the journalists didn’t always understand how she was feeling. “They, too, thought everything must be great.” But it wasn’t.

There is one thing, however, that Frieden does not want: to see himself as a victim of his own success. “You have to be careful not to link everything to the Olympic victory and see it as an excuse for everything else that happens.”

01:34 Tanja Frieden: «Ich bin unfassbar dankbar für alle Erlebnisse, die ich haben durfte»

Simon Ammann, the two-time double Olympic champion, had impressed her in that regard. “He was 21 when he won his first gold medals. He handled it really well.”

Today, she works successfully as a personal coach

Grateful and proud of her success, Frieden remains so despite difficult circumstances—and today, she draws on that success in her professional life as well. The 50-year-old works as a personal coach and employs as many as eight people. Her clients come from all over the world. The Olympic champion wants to help everyone find their own path to success. “Many people struggle to achieve success. In doing so, they often neglect what they actually enjoy and are good at. It’s about taking different, bolder, and sometimes unconventional paths to fulfill one’s own aspirations.”

Frieden wants to inspire this. Many people have no idea what qualities lie dormant within them—Frieden wants to help them discover their “own zones of genius.” “Everyone should be able to do their own thing, be themselves, and still be successful.”

All episodes featuring Tanja Frieden in the series: “Olympic Stars: Legends for Eternity”

The entire interview with Tanja Frieden on video