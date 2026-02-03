Tanja Frieden is in deep mourning for Ueli Kestenholz, the snowboarder who died in an avalanche accident on January 11. "He was like a brother to me," says the Olympic champion and reveals what comforts her and why Kestenholz's way of life is inspiring.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you On January 11, former top Swiss snowboarder Ueli Kestenholz, aged 50, dies in an avalanche accident.

When she learned of the tragedy, she was paralyzed for days, says Tanja Frieden in the Olympia talk "Legends for eternity". Kestenholz was practically always by her side in her life up to that point.

"Yes, he was like a brother to me," says Frieden. Someone who was sometimes annoying, "but above all someone I really liked." And his attitude to life was inspiring, Frieden continues. "Üelu asked himself every day: 'Where is the joy in life? Show more

We were all shocked by the news. Ueli Kestenholz, snowboarder and Olympic bronze medallist in 1998, died in an avalanche accident in the Lötschental valley. Tanja Frieden is also mourning the loss of her long-time friend and companion. "It was a shock and I'm still trying to come to terms with it," says the 2006 Olympic champion from Turin. "I was paralyzed for four days. That was very intense."

Frieden withdrew for days and canceled all her business appointments. She, who has been helping other people find balance as a personal coach for years, had to look after herself. To heal herself. "Grief doesn't go away overnight and it's allowed to," says Frieden in the Olympia talk "Legends for Eternity", "but you can influence how you deal with it". She is now ready to talk about the tragedy and her deceased good friend.

Frieden and Kestenholz were almost the same age and both come from the Bernese Oberland. "We grew up together. We had the same background, live nearby and have children of the same age." Yes, you could say, says Frieden with a gentle smile, "that he was like a brother to me. As much as you love them, they can sometimes be a pain in the neck."

"Üelu asked herself every day: 'Where is the joy in life?

No matter where Kestenholz was, she knew that she could rely on him. "Üelu was my home in the big world. He was like part of my family." The two of them talked about all kinds of things, from business issues to more profound topics. But not only that: "We were also very good at celebrating parties together," says Frieden. "That's missing now."

Frieden said goodbye to Kestenholz on Instagram with poignant lines. She wrote that at least someone didn't have to suffer because he lived his life to the end. Kestenholz himself. "That is very comforting for him. But at the same time very, very painful for his family," she says.

Kestenholz was always an inspiration to her, says Frieden. He was a fun-loving person who lived in the here and now. "He was always faced with the question: Where is the joy in life? What do I like to do? He looked for that and did what he enjoyed every day." Until the fateful January 11.