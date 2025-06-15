  1. Residential Customers
WTA Queen's Tatjana Maria, surprise winner in London

15.6.2025 - 17:45

Tatjana Maria shows off her most important trophy to date
At the age of 37, the German Tatjana Maria celebrates the biggest success of her career to date. The world number 86 wins the WTA 500 tournament at London's Queen's Club.

15.06.2025, 18:17

After Maria had beaten former Wimbledon winner Yelena Rybakina and Australian Open champion Madison Keys, among others, at the grass court tournament in West Kensington, she beat the 14 years younger American Amanda Anisimova (WTA 15) 6:3, 6:4 in the final.

Before her triumph at the Queen's Club Championships, the first women's tournament in 52 years, Maria had won a tournament at a lower WTA level twice on clay in Bogota (2022 and 2023) and once on grass in Mallorca (2018).

Before Wimbledon, where she reached the semi-finals in 2022, Maria will move back into the top 50.

