Taylor Fritz has reached the final of the ATP Finals for the first time. The 27-year-old world number five defeated the German number 2 seed Alexander Zverev 6:3, 3:6, 7:6 (7:3) in the semi-final.

A break in the first set and two points on Zverev's service in the decisive tie-break tipped the balance in favor of US Open finalist Fritz, who hit 15 aces.

It was the fourth defeat against Fritz this year for Zverev, who won the final tournament of the season for the best eight tennis players in 2018 and 2021 with prize money of 15 million dollars. The American had already beaten the German of the same age at the US Open, Wimbledon and the Laver Cup. Overall, Fritz now leads the direct comparison with 7:5 wins.

Fritz's opponent in Sunday's final will either be the world number one Jannik Sinner or the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

