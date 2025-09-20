Carlos Alcaraz wins the doubles alongside Jakub Mensik for Europe Keystone

Team Europe is 3:1 ahead after the first day of the Laver Cup in San Francisco.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Norway's Casper Ruud, the Czech Jakuk Mensik and the doubles team with Spain's superstar Carlos Alcaraz and Mensik won their duels against the world team at the show event in the USA.

The other matches will take place at the weekend, with victories counting double on Saturday and triple on Sunday. Whoever has 13 points first wins.

Team Europe has won the team competition created by Roger Federer five times in the seven previous meetings. Last year, Europe beat the world team 13:11 in Berlin.