Europe's golfers win the Ryder Cup away from home for the first time since 2012 - and almost experience a dramatic end on the final day despite a huge lead. At the end, the US President also congratulates them.

"Are you watching, Donald Trump?" sang Europe's Ryder Cup heroes around captain Luke Donald with the golden trophy in their hands after successfully defending their title against sensationally playing US stars on the final day. The response from the US President and enthusiastic amateur golfer came promptly: "Yes, I'm watching. Congratulations!", Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform and posted the corresponding video clip of the exuberant Europeans celebrating. Trump had personally appeared on the golf course on the first day of the continental comparison to cheer on his US compatriots.

In the end, however, it was the Europeans who cheered. After the stirring away victory, a relieved Rory McIlroy promised a gigantic party with moist eyes. Shane Lowry had already treated himself to a beer minutes earlier after the most important putt of the day. Despite unexpectedly dramatic developments, Team Europe lifted the most important trophy in golf away from home, as they had last done in 2012, defeating the USA 15-13 on the doorstep of New York. "We'll be celebrating like there's no tomorrow," said McIlroy from Northern Ireland. "I'm extremely proud to be part of this team."

Lowry with the decisive putt

Despite a seven-point lead, it was Lowry's shot that made the title defense perfect for Europe - after a comeback by the hosts at Bethpage State Park on Long Island that hardly anyone had thought possible.

The USA narrowly missed out on the biggest comeback in the history of the competition. "I can't believe the putt went in. The Ryder Cup means everything to me," said Lowry. The next edition will be held in his native Ireland in 2027.

McIlroy with criticism of US fans

After the initial euphoria, however, the Europeans were still critical of the hostile behavior of the New York crowd. "What happened here this week is unacceptable," said McIlroy. During his five matches at Bethpage State Park, McIlroy in particular had to endure a barrage of insults. US fans shouted at him as he prepared to tee off and putt. "I don't think we should ever accept that in golf," said McIlroy.

In addition to the insults, a beer cup also flew in the direction of the Northern Irishman and hit his wife Erica Stoll. "She's a very, very strong woman. I love her and we'll really enjoy celebrating the win," was McIlroy's response to this action.

Europe's captain: "People will be talking about her for decades"

"That was the most stressful twelve hours of my life," said Europe captain Donald, who had been in charge during the victory in Rome two years ago. "We knew they were tough, but we didn't know they were this tough. Big respect to them," he said in the direction of the beaten Americans. Donald said of his own team: "I couldn't be prouder of the guys. They'll be talked about for decades." He left open whether he would continue as captain.

The half point for the draw against Russell Henley took Europe to 14 points - that was enough to defend the title and a giant leap from Lowry over the green after an exhausting few hours. However, there was no sign of the aplomb of the first two days on the final day.

The US pros led by world number one Scottie Scheffler put the Europeans under a lot of pressure. "The first few days didn't go as we had imagined. I'm really tired, but proud of the fight we put up today," said Scheffler.

Ludvig Aberg from Sweden was the only European to win his singles match on the final day, defeating Patrick Cantlay after just 17 holes. "It was tough," said Aberg. "It got louder and louder and you could feel the environment." Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre and Tyrelll Hatton (all England) each scored half a point with draws, while the other Europeans lost their duels. Fitzpatrick gave up a five-lane lead against Bryson DeChambeau.

Half a point becomes unexpectedly valuable

The half point that Europe had already received on Sunday morning also proved to be unexpectedly valuable - Viktor Hovland was unable to compete due to pain in his neck, so the duel with Harris English was canceled and both teams were credited half a point.

The 11.5:4.5 score from Saturday evening had already become 12:5 for the Europeans before the first tee-off. Two more points were therefore enough for Europe to defend their title, the biggest lead before the final day since the current format was introduced in 1979. Since then, continental Europeans have also taken part.

What initially looked like an attempt by the Americans to prevent the highest defeat in Ryder Cup history - the 19:9 for the USA four years ago was the marker for this - then increasingly developed into a race to catch up that was hardly thought possible.

"We didn't play our best on the first two days, but we did it today," said US captain Keegan Bradley. He congratulated Europe: "They played better than us. They deserved it. In my opinion, Luke Donald is the best European captain in history."

Two years ago, Europe clearly defeated the Americans in Rome by 16.5:11.5 points. McIlroy had already announced the away victory in Bethpage immediately afterwards - and kept his word. "Hearing the "Ole Ole" in America and doing something that many people didn't think was possible motivated us," said the world number two. Team Europe has now won 13 of the 19 Ryder Cups since 1979.