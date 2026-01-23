Five Tour victories, two world championship titles, and 26 stage wins at the Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar isn’t just a “Cannibal” who has long since joined the ranks of the greatest; he’s also a team player.

His dominance can seem overwhelming at times. When the Slovenian picks up the pace in the mountains, his rivals are often reduced to mere spectators. Remco Evenepoel, who finished second, referred to this year’s Tour as a “Mission Impossible.”

But anyone who defines Pogacar solely by his performances is missing the point. Behind this exceptional athlete is a leader who guides his team not so much through loudness as through trust. This is evident from various interviews that the sports newspaper *L'Equipe* conducted with the UAE Team manager, Mauro Gianetti from Ticino.

Gianetti emphasizes team spirit

The relationship goes far beyond a typical working relationship, the Swiss rider emphasized. The drivers didn’t just want to work for their captain; they wanted to help a friend. That’s why there was no need for authoritarian speeches. Pogacar does his job, and his teammates do theirs. All of this is underpinned by a professionalism and mutual loyalty that have grown over the years.

Gianetti describes his captain as demanding but never hurtful. If something doesn't go according to plan or if media appearances take up valuable time, Pogacar can certainly react irritably. However, he never takes his frustration out on his teammates.

For Gianetti, the 27-year-old has long been more than just a successful professional cyclist. “He has the aura, the charisma, and the appeal of a Roger Federer. He’s an icon,” the team manager told the website “CyclingUpToDate.” Since joining UAE in 2019, he has not only watched an outstanding athlete grow, but also a person who, despite his exceptional status, has never lost touch with those around him.

Pogacar himself put it this way during his victory interview on Sunday evening: “The most important thing is to love what you do and to have people around you whom you can trust—people who help you and are there for you in difficult moments. You can build on that foundation and pursue your dreams.”

There’s another factor at play. The Slovenian himself attributes his success less to exceptional physical abilities than to his daily focus on the details. “I don’t feel like I’ve gotten significantly stronger since 2024. But I have more experience, and the little things are still improving. It all comes down to the details,” said the Dominator last Friday after his spectacular victory on Alpe d’Huez. Gianetti adds: “He’s a demanding person who pays close attention to details, especially when it comes to equipment, in order to achieve the best possible performance.”

The Vuelta as early as 2026?

After his fifth Tour victory, Pogacar will be looking for new goals. More wins at the Tour de France—that much is clear. But the Slovenian is also working toward a bucket list. In 2026, for example, he claimed victories at the Tour de Romandie and the Tour de Suisse as preparation for the Tour de France. However, two important items are still missing: There’s talk of the Vuelta, which begins on August 22 in his home city of Monaco. And victory in the Paris-Roubaix classic has so far eluded him, despite two second-place finishes.

On Sunday evening, he left open to the AFP news agency which goals he would tackle next: “We’ve just made a dream come true. Let’s not rush things and let’s enjoy this moment first.” To win the Tour de France, he said, you have to suffer a lot. “Just to even be in the race, and even more so when going head-to-head with your biggest rivals, who are all in top form. Yes, I suffered,” emphasized the two-time world champion. When asked about participating in the Vuelta, he didn’t give anything away. “We’ll see.”

Many experts believe it is likely that the rising star will compete in the 2026 Vuelta. After the Tour de Romandie, Tour de Suisse, and Tour de France, his legs should still be fresh enough. Prince Albert II of Monaco also fueled the rumors, prompting Pogacar to joke to “radsport-news.com”: “If the Prince says so, the chances are good.” The only thing standing in the way of his participation is the tight timeframe leading up to the World Championships in Canada, where the Slovenian could become world champion for the third time in a row.