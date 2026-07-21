Florian Lipowitz suffered a broken collarbone in a crash on Tuesday during the time trial at the Tour de France.

Lipowitz races along Lake Geneva on his time-trial bike. Just before the finish line, he crashes in a curve.

The Red Bull cycling team confirmed this. In addition to the injury to his right shoulder, the 25-year-old suffered several abrasions.

“It’s such a shame that he can’t continue. We’ll miss him not only in the fight for the podium, but also as a person,” said team manager Ralph Denk outside the team hotel. Lipowitz, a former biathlete, had finished the 2025 Tour de France in third place.

It is unclear how the injury will affect the rest of the season. Typically, a broken bone heals in six weeks, but professional cyclists sometimes return to racing as early as three or four weeks after a collarbone fracture. Lipowitz had planned to compete in this year’s Road World Championships in Montreal from September 20 to 27.

Two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard had suffered the same injury as Lipowitz. The Dane had crashed on Sunday's 15th stage and had also been forced to withdraw from the race.