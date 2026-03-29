Youngest championship leader in Formula 1 history: Kimi Antonelli. Picture: Eugene Hoshiko/AP/dpa

Two weeks after his victory in Shanghai, Italian Kimi Antonelli also wins the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka. Antonelli is the first teenager in history to take the lead in the Formula 1 World Championship.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kimi Antonelli, who started from pole position, also benefited from the course of the race. He was able to change tires during the safety car phase, which gave him the lead. But: Antonelli was the deserved winner in the end. He drove away from everyone after taking the lead at the halfway point of the race. He relegated Oscar Piastri to second (McLaren) and Charles Leclerc to third (Ferrari). Antonelli's team-mate George Russell had to settle for fourth place. They were followed by defending champion Lando Norris in the McLaren and Ferrari star Hamilton.

The Mercedes teenager thus continues his storm through the Formula 1 history books. The Italian became the youngest driver in the history of the premier class to take the world championship lead with his victory in Japan at the age of 19 years and 216 days. Antonelli took the record from record-breaking world champion Lewis Hamilton, who had ridden to the top of the overall standings for the first time in Spain in 2007 at the age of 22 years and 126 days.

Bearman's accident as a key scene

The accident involving Haas driver Oliver Bearman on the 22nd lap turned out to be the key scene of the race. The five-lap safety car period that followed was used by former world champions Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as well as Antonelli and Nico Hülkenberg (Audi) to change tires. Everyone else had stopped immediately beforehand - including George Russell, who cursed at the flunk: "Unbelievable. Our damn luck in the last two races."

Those who had to change tires during the normal race phase lost at least twelve seconds compared to the quartet of Antonelli, Hamilton, Verstappen and Hülkenberg. Before the pit stops, Piastri led the race ahead of George Russell.

Verstappen, who had recently won four times in a row in Japan, was unable to finish higher than eighth in the Red Bull. The four-time champion from the Netherlands, frustrated with his weak company car and the new technical rules, which he did not like, had been thinking aloud before the race about retiring from Formula 1.