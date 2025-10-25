Unstoppable in Basel: João Fonsec reaches the final of a 500 category tournament for the first time Keystone

Brazilian teenager João Fonseca is the first player to reach the final at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. The world number 46 defeats Jaume Munar 7:6 (7:4), 7:5.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 19-year-old João Fonseca has reached the final of a 500 category tournament in Basel for the first time, where he will face the winner of the match between Ugo Humbert and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday. He is the third teenager to reach the final of the Swiss Indoors, after his idol Roger Federer in 2000 (defeat to Thomas Enqvist) and Holger Rune in 2022 (defeat to Félix Auger-Aliassime).

After a first set without a break chance, Fonseca played an outstanding tiebreak. In the second set, the Mallorcan, who was ranked four positions higher and nine years older, took a 4:2 lead and seemed to be on the verge of equalizing the set. However, the South American was able to turn up the heat again and won five of the last six games. After 1:54 hours, Fonseca capitalized on his first match point in a top-class match with his 39th winner (with only 10 unforced errors).

Fonseca won his only final on the ATP Tour to date, at the 250 clay tournament in Buenos Aires, in two sets in February.