Brazilian fire in the t. Jakobshalle: João Fonseca wins the Swiss Indoors final in impressive fashion Keystone

The Brazilian teenager triumphs at the Swiss Indoors in Basel and celebrates the biggest success of his young career. He defeats Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6:3, 6:4 in the final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss Indoors has a young but worthy winner from whom great things can be expected in the future. In his second final on the ATP Tour, 19-year-old João Fonseca (ATP 46) was always in control and gave Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ATP 18), seven years his senior, no chance in 1:25 hours.

Fonseca is the second youngest winner in Basel after Jim Courier, who was around two weeks younger in 1989. In February, the Brazilian had triumphed at the ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires, now he did it one level higher in the sold-out St. Jakobshalle - loudly supported by the vast majority of the 8,000 spectators. Meanwhile, Spaniard Davidovich Fokina's record in the final has become even more miserable. He also lost his fifth final. He had match point in two of the previous ones, but never came close to winning his first ATP title in Basel.

In the first set, Fonseca was unable to confirm his first break at 2:0, but the southern Spaniard with Russian parents was unable to respond to the second at 4:2. In the second set, an early break was enough to put him 1:0 up, and even after he was unable to capitalize on a first match point at 5:3 and with his opponent serving, Fonseca kept his cool and didn't let the match slip away.

The big Federer fan is the sixth winner from South America after four Argentinians and one Chilean. In the rankings, the youngest player in the top 100 will move into the top 30 for the first time.