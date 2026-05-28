Viktoria Golubic misses out on a place in the round of 16 at the French Open. The Zurich native lost 4:6, 3:6 to Ukrainian Marta Kostjuk (WTA 15).

At the age of 33 and in her ninth appearance, the Swiss player reached the third round of the French Open for the first time in her career. Viktoria Golubic has not beaten a top 15 player in a played match since 2021 and has never done so at a major tournament. This did not change on Friday afternoon. And against Marta Kostjuk, she now trails 0:3 in the head-to-head matches.

The Zurich player was only able to keep up in the initial phase, when she made four breaks in the first six games. After that, the Eastern European took control.

Marta Kostjuk had injured herself at the Australian Open and had to take a break. However, her situation changed completely at the second major tournament of the year: The Ukrainian extended her winning streak against the Swiss to 14 matches. She regained her form on European clay and won back-to-back titles in Rouen and Madrid.