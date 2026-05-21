Jil Teichmann is doing well in Rabat. Keystone

Jil Teichmann (WTA 207) has reached the semi-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Rabat. The player from Zeeland defeated the Moroccan Yasmine Kabbaj (WTA 334) 6:1, 5:7, 7:6 (8:6).

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 28-year-old left-hander experienced a rollercoaster of emotions against the 22-year-old local heroine, who was in the main draw thanks to a wild card. After a commanding first set, in which she conceded just three points on her own serve, the match seemed to be on the right track. At 6:1, 5:4 and 0:30 on her opponent's serve, Teichmann, who had won ten points in a row shortly beforehand, was only two points short of victory.

However, the Swiss player failed to close out the set at that moment. The momentum then shifted and it became really tight in the deciding set: at 4:5 and 40:15 in Kabbaj's favor, Teichmann had to fend off two match points in succession. She saved a third match point at 5:6 in the decisive tie-break before finally turning the tide with the last three points of the match.

Return to the top 200 and intact title chances

This is Teichmann's first semi-final appearance on the WTA Tour since July 2025 in Iasi, Romania, where the former world number 21 reached the final on clay. Thanks to her hard-fought success in Morocco, she will make a leap forward in the world rankings and is expected to climb to 170th position.

Now anything is possible at the tournament in Rabat. Her next opponent, Croatia's Petra Marcinko (WTA 76), is absolutely within her reach in sporting terms. The same applies to her potential opponents in the other semi-final: Hungary's Panna Udvardy (WTA 68) and Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina (WTA 84).