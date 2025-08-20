Jil Teichmann (WTA 85) is eliminated in the round of 16 at the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland. The Swiss player lost 1:6, 1:6 to Sorana Cirstea (WTA 112) from Romania in just 61 minutes.
Teichmann was playing her first tournament in Ohio for a month. She had last reached the final on clay in Iasi, Romania, beating Cirstea in two sets in the semi-final. However, the Swiss left-hander failed completely in her return to hard court.
After a three-set victory against the surprising French Open semi-finalist Loïs Boisson (WTA 47) at the start, Teichmann was unable to follow up on her second appearance in Cleveland. Although she managed a break right at the start, she then conceded six of her seven service games - helped by six double faults and an overall too high error rate.
Viktorija Golubic (WTA 77) is the second Swiss player fighting for a place in the quarter-finals at the same tournament. The Zurich native will face the British number 7 seed Katie Boulter (WTA 48).