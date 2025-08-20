After her elimination in Cleveland, Jil Teichmann continues at the US Open Keystone

Jil Teichmann (WTA 85) is eliminated in the round of 16 at the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland. The Swiss player lost 1:6, 1:6 to Sorana Cirstea (WTA 112) from Romania in just 61 minutes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Teichmann was playing her first tournament in Ohio for a month. She had last reached the final on clay in Iasi, Romania, beating Cirstea in two sets in the semi-final. However, the Swiss left-hander failed completely in her return to hard court.

After a three-set victory against the surprising French Open semi-finalist Loïs Boisson (WTA 47) at the start, Teichmann was unable to follow up on her second appearance in Cleveland. Although she managed a break right at the start, she then conceded six of her seven service games - helped by six double faults and an overall too high error rate.

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 77) is the second Swiss player fighting for a place in the quarter-finals at the same tournament. The Zurich native will face the British number 7 seed Katie Boulter (WTA 48).