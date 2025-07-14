  1. Residential Customers
WTA Iasi Teichmann in 2nd round after false start

SDA

14.7.2025 - 19:01

Keystone

Jil Teichmann (WTA 102) celebrates a rare success at the WTA 250 tournament in Iasi, Romania. The Swiss number 6 seed made it through the first round.

Keystone-SDA

14.07.2025, 19:01

However, Teichmann had to fight hard for her 1:6, 7:6 (7:2), 6:1 victory against Miriam Bulgaru (WTA 219), who was awarded a wild card. After clearly losing the opening set, the 27-year-old left-hander needed a break twice in the second round at 4:5 and 5:6 to save herself in the tiebreak. She remained just as confident in this as in the subsequent deciding set, in which she converted her second match point after 2:19 hours.

For Teichmann, it was her second victory in the main draw of a WTA tournament since the end of January after surviving the starting round at the French Open. In the round of 16, the Swiss will face the winner of the duel between Poland's Maja Chwalinska (WTA 145) and Belarus' Irina Shymanovich (WTA 165).

