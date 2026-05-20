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WTA Rabat Teichmann in the quarter-finals in Rabat

SDA

20.5.2026 - 14:26

Jil Teichmann wins against Alycia Parks
Jil Teichmann wins against Alycia Parks
Keystone

Jil Teichmann (WTA 207) wins in the last 16 of the WTA tournament in Rabat against Alycia Parks (WTA 80). She won 6:3, 6:4 against the US number 8 seed.

Keystone-SDA

20.05.2026, 14:26

20.05.2026, 14:27

On Monday, Teichmann celebrated her first victory on the tour in nine months, followed by her second in a row. The last time she achieved this was in July 2025, when she even reached the final in Iasi, Romania. In the fall, she ended her season prematurely due to exhaustion.

In the quarter-finals in Morocco, Teichmann will face the winner of the match between Yasmine Kabbaj (WTA 334) and Tatjana Maria (WTA 42). Teichmann has already qualified for the French Open, which begins on Sunday, thanks to a protected ranking.

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