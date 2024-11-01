Jil Teichmann was unlucky in the quarter-finals Keystone

Jil Teichmann misses out on the semi-finals at the WTA 250 tournament in Merida, Mexico. The 27-year-old lost 1:6, 1:6 to the American Ann Li.

SDA

In her first quarter-final at this level since July 2023, things didn't go Teichmann's way from the start. Although she recovered from an early break deficit to go 1:2 down, she didn't win another game until she was 1:3 up in the second set. In the entire match, which lasted around an hour, Teichmann never got her service through against Li, who is ranked number 111 in the WTA rankings.

Thanks to surviving two rounds on the hard court in the state of Yucatan, one of which was a forfeit, Teichmann moves up from 153rd to 139th in the world rankings on Monday.

SDA